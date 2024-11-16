Woman dead, another in hospital after being struck by alleged impaired driver in Niagara Falls

A man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Niagara Falls that left one pedestrian dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.

Niagara Regional Police said they received a call just after 12:30 a.m. for two collisions – one on Drummond Road near Barker Street and the other on Culp Street near Drummond Road.

At the first scene, police said two women, a 44-year-old and a 31-year-old, were found lying on the road after being struck by a car. The 44-year-old suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Meanwhile, at the other scene, police said officers found a grey Acura Integra with the driver still behind the wheel. The Acura had collided with two parked cars, they said.

“Further investigation and evidence linked the vehicle and driver to the Drummond Road fail to remain scene involving the two female pedestrians,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

The Acura driver, who has been identified as 31-year-old John Franco Bonaldo, was arrested and has since been charged with fail to stop after accident resulting in death, fail to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death, operation while impaired causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – exceed blood alcohol content.

Police continue to ask witnesses who have not spoken to them to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.