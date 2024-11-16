Woman seriously injured in shooting in Willowdale

A woman has been seriously injured in a shooting in Willowdale, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called just after 3 p.m. in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Diagonal Road, east of Bathurst Street, for a shooting.

Toronto police say the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. No description has been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known.