TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman seriously injured in shooting in Willowdale

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in North York on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting in North York on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    A woman has been seriously injured in a shooting in Willowdale, Toronto police say.

    Emergency crews were called just after 3 p.m. in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Diagonal Road, east of Bathurst Street, for a shooting.

    Toronto police say the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. No description has been released.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known.

