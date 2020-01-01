TORONTO -- A teenager has died following a shooting in Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Alderbury Crescent and Autumn Boulevard, near Bramalea Road, just before midnight after receiving a report of gunfire nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, he did die at the scene as a result of those injuries,” said Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Jordan Henry.

Mooken said that it appears as though the shooting occurred outside a residence in the area.

While no further information has been provided regarding the suspects involved in the incident, Mooken said that the investigation is still in the early stages.

“Our investigators have been working on this all night and will continue to work on this to establish a motive and identify suspects.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.