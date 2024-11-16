Toronto police ID man fatally stabbed during argument at City Place condo

Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed at a condo in City Place on Thursday and charged a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police said two men got into an argument inside an apartment in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way.

During the dispute, they allegedly both stabbed each other. When police and paramedics arrived, they found the men with life-threatening injuries.

Police respond to a fatal stabbing at a condo in the City Place area Thursday November 14, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24) They were both taken to the hospital, where one man later died. He has been identified as 34-year-old Sean Collins.

He is the city’s 77th homicide victim of this year.

Police said the other man, 33-year-old Brian Kelneric, remains in hospital and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators have not revealed what the two men were arguing about. They said the men knew each other.