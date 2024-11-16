How these Swifties spent $600 each on last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift’s Toronto concert

After failed attempts at securing the long-awaited “Eras Tour” concert tickets in Toronto, Alexis Abou-Chalha thought she was out of luck. However, when Ticketmaster surprised fans with additional seats before the six-show series started, they were able to snag last minute tickets.

“We both got waitlisted, so we were super, super bummed,” Chala said about the experience. “And then by the time it was two weeks ago, we were kind of convinced like maybe we’re not actually going to go, but then they finally announced that they released more tickets last week…I immediately ran to Ticketmaster, [my friend] couldn’t get in, but I was lucky enough that I was able to get into the queue, and I got the tickets within the last week or so.”

“So, we were scrambling, starting to make our friendship bracelets and figure out our outfits, so it’s been a happy ending for us.”

They were among the many Taylor Swift fans waitlisted on Ticketmaster, some of which were unable to find tickets entirely.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the ticket-selling giant to ask how many tickets have been offered since Nov. 5., and how many have been sold, but it has yet to respond.

However, the Mississauga girls said that they were able to get their tickets at, what they believe, to be a semi-reasonable price.

Abou-Chalha said that they spent around $600 each for the tickets, and are able to take the GO Train to and from the concert, saving them from hotel fees.

Some fans have told CTV News Toronto that they’ve shelled out thousands for the show, accommodations, transit and outfits. For example, Steffani King, a Stoufville resident attending one of Swift’s shows, told CTV News Toronto she estimates she will pay a total for $1,450 for the entire Eras Tour experience (from the ticket to accommodations and bracelet-making supplies), while North York’s Brian Fernandes spent $2,065 for a resale ticket alone.

Despite the uncertainty leading up to the concert, Abou-Chalha says they are really excited to be going and will be attending Swift’s second concert in Toronto on Friday night.

“Honestly it feels fake,” she said. “I feel like once we get downtown [Friday night] it’ll start hitting us just because it’s been such a last-minute thing, and we haven’t really been able to mentally prepare going. It’s super exciting, we’re really excited to be going.”