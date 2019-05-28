

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Fans in Brampton and Mississauga will be able to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals right at home.

MLSE granted permission to both cities on Tuesday to open a temporary Jurassic Park ahead of Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the transformation of Garden Square to Jurassic Square “amazing news.”

“We have permission from MLSE to turn Garden Square into a temporary Jurassic Square,” he wrote on Twitter. “All Raptors finals games will be shown right in downtown Brampton.”

Shortly after, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Celebration Square will become Jurassic Park West throughout the NBA Finals.

MLSE, which operates Jurassic Park just outside of Scotiabank Arena, is the parent company of the Toronto Raptors.

Ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Toronto against the Milwaukee Bucks, fans were lined up to fill Jurassic Park as a thunderstorm rolled through the city. Ariel footage of the line up to get into the square showed thousands of people wrapped around the downtown core.

Jurassic Park could not accommodate the massive lineup of fans so police were forced to shut down nearby streets to make up for the overflow.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Toronto Raptors have made it to the NBA Finals.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.