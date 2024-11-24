TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being hit by driver in Toronto’s west end

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end on Nov. 24 (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end on Nov. 24 (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end.

The collision happened near Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 5:50 p.m.

They said that a female in her 70s was transported by paramedics to the hospital via trauma run. Her injuries are described as serious, but non-life threatening.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene.

Currently, northbound Dundas is closed just south of Bloor as police investigate.

