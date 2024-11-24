Police investigating if street racing is factor in ‘violent collision’ that killed 1, wounded 5 others in Brampton

A man is dead and five others have been taken to the hospital, including a woman with critical injuries, following a collision in Brampton early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Gorewood Drive, south of Highway 407.

Emergency crews say they were called to that area around 12:30 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said they transported a male patient to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Another, they said, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while four others were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking to the media early Sunday afternoon, Const. Moulika Sharma, of Peel Regional Police, said the drivers of two vehicles were travelling on Steeles Avenue, one driving an Audi was heading eastbound and the other in a Toyota Sienna was heading westbound.

She said that a “violent collision” occurred when the westbound driver made a left turn southbound onto Finch Avenue.

An adult male passenger in the Toyota Sienna was located at the scene unresponsive, she said, “and despite the best efforts of our first responders, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced (deceased.)”

A woman driving that vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, Sharma said.

Four others travelling in an Audi were also taken to the hospital with what she described as “minor injuries.”

Peel Regional Police’s major crime bureau has now taken carriage of this investigation and is “working diligently to determine what’s transpired to this collision,” Sharma said, adding police are aware of street racing in that area and are trying to determine if it is linked to this fatal collision.

“But right now, we are in preliminary stages of this investigation, and it is too early for us to rule anything out,” she said, adding that street racing and illegal stunt driving have been a “major issue” in the region and local police have handed out hundreds of charges for it this year alone.

“We’re just appealing to public if they have if they have any evidence, if they were walking in the area, or they may have a dashcam footage, or who may have witnessed this collision around that time frame, we are appealing to public to contact us, or if they wish to stay anonymous, they can also contact the Crime Stoppers.”

Sharma also urged anyone who witnesses unsafe driving on the roads in Peel Region to contact the authorities.