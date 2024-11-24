TORONTO
Toronto

Investigation underway after man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto’s King West area

Police are investigating a Nov. 24 shooting near King and Brant streets in Toronto. (Tim Constable/CP24) Police are investigating a Nov. 24 shooting near King and Brant streets in Toronto. (Tim Constable/CP24)
One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Toronto’s King West area.

The incident happened near King Street West and Brant Street, just west of Spadina Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 4:18 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a man who had been found outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

