TORONTO – A young person is now the third suspect to be charged with attempted murder following a shooting inside a west-end apartment building last month that left five teenagers injured.

On the evening of Oct. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Black Creek and Tretheway drives for reports of shots fired inside a building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they located five victims in the hallway of a low-rise apartment building. Police said the victims sustained injuries ranging between serious and life-threatening.

Investigators later stated that all of the victims – a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man – are expected to survive.

Police allege three male suspects opened fire on the teenagers after they arrived at the building in a black sedan and entered through a side door.

The day after the shooting took place, CTV News Toronto obtained surveillance camera footage captured from inside the apartment building. The video appears to show three suspects, who were all wearing black, inside a stairwell. Two of the suspects appear to be holding guns and open fire. The video does not show the victims.

Investigators confirmed that more than 20 shots were fired at the time.

Five days after the incident occurred, police announced the first arrest in the case had been made. Toronto resident Andre Cunningham, 20, faces multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

A couple days later, charges were laid against a second suspect in the case after the Barrie Police Service arrested a man on an “unrelated matter.” Police allege Toronto resident Malik Mohamed, 21, was in possession of two loaded semi-automatic handguns at the time of his arrest.

“Following his arrest, the warrant for the alleged involvement in this shooting investigation came to light,” investigators said in a news release issued on Nov. 8.

Mohamed is now facing multiple charges in connection with the apartment building shooting, including five counts of attempted murder.

Then, on Nov. 11, a search warrant was executed by officials at a residence in Barrie.

“Inside of the residence, officers located and arrested a young person wanted in the warrant in the first for the shooting incident on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019,” officers said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning.

Police said two additional young persons and four adult males were also inside the residence at the time. As well, a loaded 9mm handgun and a “quantity of cocaine” were seized by officers at the time.

“All parties in the residence were arrested and charged accordingly,” investigators said.

The young person who was arrested on the warrant in the first was then charged in connection with the apartment building shooting. He now faces 17 charges in total, including five counts of attempted murder.

The identity of the young persons arrested cannot be released as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. As well, the identity of the adult males arrested inside the Barrie home has not been released by officials.