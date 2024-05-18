Small plane crashes just outside Toronto

A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service said it was called to the scene in Port Perry, located in Scugog, Ont., at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The passengers were able to exit the plane with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Footage from the scene obtained by CTV News Toronto shows the plane landed in a field, appearing to destroy the front of the aircraft.

Transport Canada has been notified of the crash and will be taking over the investigation, according to police.