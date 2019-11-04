

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in the city’s west end that left five teenagers injured.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Clearview Heights Road, near Tretheway and Black Creek drives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims in the hallway of the low-rise building suffering from injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

Investigators said three male suspects arrived at the building in a black sedan, entered through a side door and started shooting at the teenagers.

Video obtained by CTV News Toronto Thursday appears to show three suspects, who were all wearing black, in a stairwell of an apartment building. Two of the suspects are seen in the video appearing to hold guns and opening fire. The video does not show the victims.

Police said that more than 20 shots were fired at the time.

Police said that the victims—a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man—are expected to survive.

On Monday, police said that one suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Andre Cunningham is facing multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm being reckless to the life or safety of another person and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.