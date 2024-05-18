Man fatally shot in car outside house in Brampton
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
Speaking at the scene, Peel Regional Police Cst. Richard Chin said the man was found in a vehicle on Ivor Crescent at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just after 7:20 a.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died soon after, police said.
Chin said early information suggests several shots were fired outside of the residence and that it was an isolated incident.
“We would encourage that suspect to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police because in matter of time we will locate that individual or individuals responsible for this. This type of crime is very traumatic for a community and we're going to do everything we can to locate those suspects,” he said.
The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward. There is no suspect description available at this point in time.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
Duchene scores winner in 2nd OT, Stars reach conference final with 2-1 win over Avs
Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime after being involved in a play that led to a goal disallowed for goaltender interference in the first extra period, and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Friday night.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Jesus is their saviour, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Feds refuse Toronto's request to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch a missile that strikes an oil tanker in the Red Sea, U.S. military says
Yemen's Houthi rebels hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile early Saturday, damaging the Panama-flagged, Greek-owned vessel in their latest assault over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, officials said.
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood
Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
'I knew it has something special': Here's what you need to know about CHEO
Fifty years of service and CHEO continues to be a major institution in the nation's capital serving children and families.
St.Laurent Station remains closed Saturday, here's the alternative
Though the rail service Saturday will launch as planned, St-Laurent Station remains closed after finding evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination during a regular inspection on the ceiling tiles on Friday, OC Transpo says.
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
New tech tool used in search for missing Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
Fergie Jenkins returns home as Chatham makes IBL franchise debut
The long-awaited debut of the Chatham Barnstormers Intercounty Baseball League franchise is finally here.
Pro-Palestinian protestor laments UWindsor president's absence from recent meeting amid ongoing campus encampment
Protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Windsor campus say the school's president was absent from a recent meeting with school administration.
'They're beautiful vessels and we're lucky to have them here': Cruise ship season sailing into Windsor-Essex
The 2024 Great Lakes cruising season in Windsor-Essex is shaping up to be busy, with 30 cruise ships and luxury liners scheduled to dock in Windsor and Leamington.
Two people found dead in Bradford home
South Simcoe Police are investigating two people who were found dead in a Bradford home Friday evening.
City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'
The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."
OPP investigating alleged assault in Midland
OPP continues to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Midland two weeks ago, which resulted in one male suffering significant injuries.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
UPDATED Bomb unit removes 'volatile substance' from Winnipeg hospital research centre
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.
Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
Search underway for driver after 2-year-old struck by vehicle in Airdrie Superstore parking lot
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
1 dead in early Saturday hit-and-run on Memorial Drive
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that took place early Saturday morning on Memorial Drive.
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
'Unequivocally false': Sask. premier says of legislative Speakers' claims of harassment, intimidation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says claims of intimidation and harassment by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes are 'unequivocally false.'
-
WEATHER Windy start to long weekend expected, sun and showers possible
A look at what to expect weather wise in Regina this May long weekend.
Sask. doctor says physicians aren’t being paid correctly under province’s new billing system
A Saskatoon family doctor says the province’s new billing system is a disaster.
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
'Horrible, disastrous consequences': Residents call on government to fix dangerous Metro Vancouver intersection
Two similar crashes involving dump trucks happened in the same New Westminster Intersection in less than a week.
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
