Man fatally shot in car outside house in Brampton

A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.

Speaking at the scene, Peel Regional Police Cst. Richard Chin said the man was found in a vehicle on Ivor Crescent at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just after 7:20 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died soon after, police said.

Chin said early information suggests several shots were fired outside of the residence and that it was an isolated incident.

“We would encourage that suspect to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police because in matter of time we will locate that individual or individuals responsible for this. This type of crime is very traumatic for a community and we're going to do everything we can to locate those suspects,” he said.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward. There is no suspect description available at this point in time.