

Miriam Katawazi, Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Five teenagers are injured after a shooting in the city's west end Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. inside a building in the area of Clearview Heights Road near Trethewey Drive.

All five victims are in hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life threatening, police said.

During the initial response, police said they found two victims, and then found two more shortly after. A fifth victim went to hospital on their own.

Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters Wednesday that the two of the victims were females, aged 16 and 17, and the three others were males between the ages of 16 and 18.

Police said the suspects are three males in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen in a black Sedan eastbound on Clearview Heights. Police said they were wearing dark coloured clothing with hoodies.

Police said it was "definitely" a targeted shooting, and that they will be examining footage from local businesses in the area. He said that more than 20 shots were fired.

Saunders called it a very "solvable case" if everyone works together.

He said that once police speak to the victims, they will be able to gather more information.

No weapons have been recovered yet, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information of video footage to contact investigators.