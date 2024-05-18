TORONTO
    • Police release photo of suspect who allegedly smashed windows, doors of North York synagogue

    Police are searching for the individual in the photo in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Police are searching for the individual in the photo in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police have released a photo of an individual suspected of smashing windows and glass doors of a North York synagogue on Friday, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.

    Officers were called to the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue in the area of Bayview Avenue and Fifeshire Road around 3:30 a.m. for a mischief report.

    Windows and glass doors at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue found smashed on May 17, 2024. (Supplied)

    When they arrived, police learned that a suspect showed up at the synagogue and allegedly damaged the outer glass doors and windows. The suspect subsequently fled the area.

    Police have a limited description of the male suspect, who was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

    Rabbi Joe Kanofsky told The Canadian Press on Friday that Friday’s incident was the second time the synagogue was vandalized.

    Kanofsky said people were shaken by what happened but noted that there’s been an outpouring of support since the first incident that occurred late last month.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the hate crime unit at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

