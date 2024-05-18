Police searching for suspect who slashed man with knife in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a suspect who slashed a man with a knife in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets on Saturday just before 2:20 a.m.

According to police, a group of men were gathered at the intersection when a fight broke out between two of the men.

During the altercation the suspect slashed the victim with a knife and fled on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are looking for a man described as 25-35 years old, wearing a black baseball cap with a Nike logo, a black balaclava partially covering his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers and a purple Pokemon backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.