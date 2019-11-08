TORONTO – A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting inside a west-end apartment building that left five teenagers injured.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Black Creek and Tretheway drives for reports of shots fired inside a building at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located five victims in the hallway of the low-rise apartment building. The victims all sustained injuries ranging between serious and life-threatening.

Investigators later said all of the victims – a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man – are expected to survive.

Police allege three male suspects opened fire on the teenagers after arriving at the building in a black sedan and entering through a side door.

Surveillance footage captured from inside the building was obtained by CTV News Toronto the day after the shooting took place. The video appears to show three suspects, who were all wearing black, inside the stairwell. Two of the suspects appear to be holding guns and open fire. The video does not show the victims.

More than 20 shots were fired at the time, according to investigators.

On Nov. 4, police announced the first arrest in the case. Toronto resident Andre Cunningham, 20, faces multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including five counts of attempted murder.

Charges were laid against a second suspect in the case after the Barrie Police Service arrested a man on an “unrelated matter” on Nov. 6, officers said.

“At the time of his arrest, it is alleged that he was in possession of two loaded semi-automatic handguns,” police said in a news release issued on Friday. “Following his arrest, the warrant for the alleged involvement in this shooting investigation came to light.”

Malik Mohamed, 21, was then returned to Toronto two days later “on the strength of the warrant” by the Toronto Police Service.

He now faces 13 charges in connection with the apartment building shooting, including five counts of attempted murder.

No descriptions of any other possible suspects wanted in connection with the case have been released by officials thus far.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-888-TIPS (8477).