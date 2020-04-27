TORONTO -- About half a dozen young musicians from across the Greater Toronto Area took part in a national collaboration in an effort to unite Canadians through music while they quarantine.

Thirty-eight violinists, one violist and one cellist played a virtual performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Double Violin Concerto, Second Movement.

The musicians range from 11 to 22 years of age and come from every part of Canada, including all ten provinces and the three territories.

“I was really happy to be able to participate,” said 15-year-old Grace Lau of Toronto.

Without school, Lau discovered she had a lot more time to practice what she calls her “serious hobby.”

Lau admits she found performing online quite different than in real life, as she’s not able to feed off the other musicians who are usually in the same room as her. But said the piece shows how people are able to come together, while keeping apart.

“I think it’s really great because it shows we can still be united even though we’re all isolated in our own homes and how music can really help us connect with one another,” she told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

16-year-old Sébastien Tsai in Montreal and his cousin Kai Chow in Abbotsford, came up with the project to “cheer people up.”

“We decided it would be cool to have a project we could all rally around and says, ‘we’re not giving up, we’re all in this together,’” Tsai said.

The pair said they spent days emailing musicians to get everyone on board. Tsai said it took another 50 hours to edit the video.

Tsai said he’s proud of Canada’s young talent, adding that some in the ensemble have already won major international competitions and played with orchestras.

17-year-old Duncan Mcdougall of Uxbridge has been accepted to study music in Los Angeles come the fall.

He said the project has given him motivation after dealing with cancelled performances.

“I thought it was pretty incredible. I think it’s so nice that even nobody can be together right now, I’m getting to meet people I wouldn’t have met if I weren’t quarantined at home,” said McDougall.