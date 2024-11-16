Mitch Marner scores in overtime as Maple Leafs down Oilers 4-3
Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Bobby McMann, with two, and Matthew Knies had the other goals for Toronto (11-6-2). Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves. Marner added an assist for a two-point night.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with a goal and an assist each, and Adam Henrique replied for Edmonton (9-7-2), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots.
The Oilers lost defenceman Darnell Nurse after he took a hit to the head from Leafs winger Ryan Reaves in the second period.
With Toronto down 2-1 in the third, Knies and McMann scored 59 seconds apart to give Toronto a 3-2 lead before Draisaitl tied things with 1:29 left in regulation and Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker. Marner ended it in the extra period on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares.
McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history — behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy — to reach 1,000 career points Thursday at home against the Nashville Predators.
Takeaways
Leafs: Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a sixth straight game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The star centre, who remains listed as day-to-day, hasn't played since Nov. 3.
Oilers: Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch dressed 11 forwards and seven defenceman with winger Viktor Arvidsson out injured for a second consecutive game.
Key moment
Nurse wheeled around Edmonton's net early in the second before getting caught up high by Reaves. The blueliner was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room. Reaves was assessed a five-minute match penalty and booted from the game.
Key stat
Leafs forward Max Domi has now gone 13 games without registering a point. The 29-year-old has no goals and six assists this season.
Up next
Edmonton continues a three-game road trip Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in the second of three straight contests at Scotiabank Arena.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
Bela Karolyi, gymnastics coach who mentored Nadia Comaneci and courted controversy, dies at 82
Bela Karolyi, the charismatic if polarizing gymnastics coach who turned young women into champions and the United States into an international power, has died. He was 82.
Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in his upcoming, second administration.
'A wake-up call': Union voices safety concerns after student nurse stabbed at Vancouver hospital
The BC Nurses Union is calling for change after a student nurse was stabbed by a patient at Vancouver General Hospital Thursday.
'The Bear' has a mirror image: Chicago crowns lookalike winner for show's star Jeremy Allen White
More than 50 contestants turned out Saturday in a Chicago park to compete in a lookalike contest vying to portray actor Jeremy Allen White, star of the Chicago-based television series 'The Bear.'
NYC politicians call on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for saying bakery denied order over politics
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
King Arthur left an ancient trail across Britain. Experts say it offers clues about the truth behind the myth
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland received lifetime achievement award
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland was honoured this weekend by the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists with a lifetime achievement award.
-
Rent in Quebec will keep going up
Rent hikes are expected to ease across Canada in the next few years — except in Quebec, according to a Desjardins report.
-
Quebec public health-care workers denounce 'privatization' amid $1B deficit
Health-care professionals in Quebec continue to denounce the government’s privatization of the network as it starts tightening the belt with hiring freezes.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Orleans: 'You see this on TV'
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
-
Residents rally for and against sprung structures in Ottawa this weekend
A proposal to build tent-like structures for asylum seekers continues to ignite fiery debate from residents in Ottawa with rallies both against and in support of the idea being organized this weekend.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.15-17
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Kitchener.
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
London
-
Firefighters compete on the ice to raise money for child burn victims
Nine teams of firefighters laced up their skates to not only compete for a title but raise money for a great cause on Saturday.
-
Hand painted float among attractions at Saturday's Santa Claus Parade
The hand decorated parade float will depart in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. from the Agriplex.
-
Canada Post workers in London joined 55,000 CUPW workers from across Canada on the picket line Friday
Postal workers hit the picket line Friday morning, and the strike comes as we head into the busy holiday shopping season.
Windsor
-
Challenge drives students to learn software programming
As several of Windsor’s top minds in technology shared their knowledge at the University of Windsor on Saturday morning, the next generation of experts worked hard to get their wheels turning.
-
Essex OPP investigate in Belle River
Essex OPP were on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
-
Pedestrian struck in Friday night vehicle collision on Chrysler Centre
On Friday evening, Windsor Police say they were called to a collision on Chrysler Centre between Vinny and Ypres for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Barrie
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Two arrested in ‘violent’ overnight incidents
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
-
Police search for suspects who allegedly stole three bottles from LCBO
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
Winnipeg
-
Mother and daughter dead after semi fails to stop at intersection: Manitoba RCMP
An eight-year-old girl and her mother have died after a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba founding father Louis Riel honoured on 139th anniversary of execution
Nearly 140 years after Louis Riel’s death, dozens gathered to remember Manitoba’s founding father at his gravesite.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Winnipeg
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
Atlantic
-
Tom Forrestall, beloved Nova Scotia artist and Atlantic realism pioneer, dies at 88
Tom Forrestall, a celebrated Nova Scotia artist remembered for pioneering the Atlantic realism tradition, died at the age of 88 on Friday.
-
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
-
String of three murders in Nova Scotia raises alarm about intimate partner violence
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
N.L.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Edmonton
-
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
-
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse exits game against Leafs after Ryan Reaves head shot
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room after taking a hit to the head from Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves early in the second period of Edmonton's game against Toronto on Saturday.
-
Man arrested in connection with mini mart shooting: EPS
A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in McCauley has turned himself in to police.
Calgary
-
Preliminary findings of Bearspaw feeder main investigation indicate multiple factors for failure
The city released preliminary findings of an investigation into the failure of the Bearspaw South feeder main late Friday afternoon suggesting that there were a number of factors behind its failure.
-
1 dead, 7 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Brooks
RCMP believe poor road conditions may have been a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash near Brooks that killed a 51-year old woman.
-
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
Regina
-
'Birth of a nation': Annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk takes place in Regina
Members from Métis Nation Saskatchewan along with residents paid tribute to the leader of the Métis people Saturday at the 15th annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk.
-
Santa Claus parade coming to Regina on Sunday
Christmas is fast approaching, and the Santa Claus parade is back to help people get into the spirit.
-
U of R Rams miss shot at Vanier Cup after losing Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams fell just short of a trip to the Vanier Cup after losing 17-14 to Laval University at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
-
Tim Hortons kicks off cookie campaign with wheelchair basketball
At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.
Vancouver
-
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
-
B.C. Shania Twain impersonator leads documentary on the booming business of tribute bands
Swathed in a black, sequined catsuit, with a luxe cowboy hat tipped to the crowd, you could be forgiven, in a certain light, for mistaking Michelle Reid for the real deal.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Vancouver Island
-
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
-
B.C. Shania Twain impersonator leads documentary on the booming business of tribute bands
Swathed in a black, sequined catsuit, with a luxe cowboy hat tipped to the crowd, you could be forgiven, in a certain light, for mistaking Michelle Reid for the real deal.
-
Heavy rain mixed with strong winds hitting B.C. south coast over the weekend
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.