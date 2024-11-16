TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

    Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Scarborough on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Scarborough on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday night.

    The collision occurred at Sheppard Avenue East and Silver Maple Gate, west of Warden Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m.

    Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained, police say. The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately clear.

