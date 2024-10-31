'Very disappointing': 3 Ontarians waited months to get paid after selling tickets on StubHub

Three Ontarians said they waited months to get paid for the tickets they sold on StubHub.

StubHub is an American-based ticket resale website, where consumers can buy or sell a variety of tickets from concerts to sporting events.

"StubHub has never paid me my money,” said Dominic Mieszczanski of Toronto who bought four tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert in March.

Mieszczanski’s plans changed and he decided to sell the tickets on StubHub, then his fiancé decided she wanted one ticket to attend the show.

“I got a confirmation that I sold those three tickets four days before the concert,” Mieszczanski said.

Mieszczanski told CTV News Toronto he was owed $1,566 for the sold tickets. Six months after the concert took place, he still didn’t receive payment and said StubHub kept giving him a run-around.

“I feel so lost and confused. To be honest I feel hopeless because StubHub is a big corporation,” said Mieszczanski.

David Campbell and Kimberly Duff of Smith Falls , Ont. said they bought four concert tickets to see Adele perform at her exclusive residency in Las Vegas in May, for their 40th wedding anniversary.

The couple said they ended up selling two of those tickets through StubHub. They told CTV News the tickets were sold and they were expecting to receive their payment of $3,028. Still, five months later, they did not get their payment.

"Nobody seems to know anything and we keep getting the brush off," said Duff.

Campbell added, “It's very disappointing because you are promised a service and you're not getting it and you pay for that and then, all of a sudden, you're not paid and you can't contact anyone and you are on your own."

When CTV News reached out to StubHub the company said in a statement: “After looking into each of these customers, we found that both sellers were flagged by our payment processors for compliance reasons, which resulted in each of them needing to provide documentation to confirm their identity in order to be paid.”

“We connected with the buyers immediately to ensure they provided this information so we could process their payments," they added.

After being contacted by CTV News, Mieszczanski said he received his refund, plus a $200 credit for future purchases.

“This was so frustrating. Glad to finally get my money,” said Mieszczanski.

Duff and Campbell also got their refund of $3,028.

“We are so relieved and so happy to have that money back in our account,” said Campbell.

Anyone who sells tickets through StubHub typically gets paid within five to eight business days. StubHub said what happened to Mieszczanski, Campbell and Duff is rare, but anyone using a ticket re-seller should closely follow directions to ensure they get paid.