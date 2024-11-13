Police associations call for 'immediate action' on bail reform after Toronto gunfight

Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.

The gunfire erupted outside of a recording studio near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Police have said that three suspects arrived in the area in a stolen vehicle and opened fire on a group who had gathered outside the building.

Nearly 100 shots were fired, some of which struck an unmarked police vehicle with plainclothes officers inside.

Police ultimately took 23 people into custody and seized 16 firearms following the shootout.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Association (TPA), the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) and the Police Association of Ontario said that the incident could have turned tragic and underscores the need for “effective bail reform.”

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen serious incidents related to our bail system that have put the lives of police service members and our communities in danger. This incident in Toronto could have had a very different result. Luckily, it didn’t. But it should serve as a call to action for the federal government to fix our bail system so repeat and violent offenders can’t continue to harm our communities while out on bail,” Mark Baxter, President of the Police Association of Ontario, said in the statement. “Stricter bail policies for repeat and violent offenders prioritize the safety and security of our communities.”

Police have said that Monday’s gunfire has “all the overtones” of gang violence but have not provided any further details about a potential motive.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Myron Denkiw appeared on NEWSTALK 1010 and confirmed reports that some of the individuals taken into custody were out on bail and were wearing ankle monitors.

Denkiw added that police are still actively investigating the incident and trying to track down individuals who are believed to have been involved but escaped apprehension.

“We really need to have a comprehensive approach that involves all levels of government in all sectors coming together to solve this,” he said. “Bail reform is one element that certainly we need to continue our efforts on and I think we owe it to Canadians to evaluate the changes that have happened and make sure we are having the outcomes that we expect. Where we are not having the outcomes we need to have an evidence-based conversation on what needs to happen.”

Denkiw told NEWSTALK 1010 that the officers in the vehicle struck by gunfire did not discharge their weapons and likely “took cover and kept themselves as safe as they could given the dynamic situation.”

He said that the officers then did “incredibly courageous work and swiftly got into the business of taking people into custody.”

“It is an incredible amount of weapons frankly,” he said of the incident.

The joint statement released by the police associations on Wednesday does not make any specific requests but notes that “effective bail reform must strike a balance between public safety and the rights of the accused.”

The statement also says that the public “expects that in the name of public safety, violent and repeat offenders will not be released on bail unless there is a compelling reason and a sensible plan to ensure that they are not at risk of reoffending while awaiting trial.”

“Only through sheer luck were none of our members injured during this most recent incident. With dozens of bullets flying aimlessly, it could have ended differently for any innocent bystander,” Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell said in the statement. “Our members are increasingly frustrated and angered as they continue risking their lives to apprehend repeat violent offenders. How many more incidents must occur before the federal government recognizes and responds to the urgent reality on our streets?”

Premier Doug Ford also shared the statement on social media on Wednesday, calling the shooting “a huge wake-up call for the federal government.”

“We need stricter bail laws that keep repeat and violent criminals off our streets. Ontario will always stand with our police officers and support them in any way we can to keep our communities safe,” he said.