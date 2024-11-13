Police associations call for 'immediate action' on bail reform after Toronto gunfight
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
The gunfire erupted outside of a recording studio near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night.
Police have said that three suspects arrived in the area in a stolen vehicle and opened fire on a group who had gathered outside the building.
Nearly 100 shots were fired, some of which struck an unmarked police vehicle with plainclothes officers inside.
Police ultimately took 23 people into custody and seized 16 firearms following the shootout.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Association (TPA), the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) and the Police Association of Ontario said that the incident could have turned tragic and underscores the need for “effective bail reform.”
“Over the last two years, we’ve seen serious incidents related to our bail system that have put the lives of police service members and our communities in danger. This incident in Toronto could have had a very different result. Luckily, it didn’t. But it should serve as a call to action for the federal government to fix our bail system so repeat and violent offenders can’t continue to harm our communities while out on bail,” Mark Baxter, President of the Police Association of Ontario, said in the statement. “Stricter bail policies for repeat and violent offenders prioritize the safety and security of our communities.”
Police have said that Monday’s gunfire has “all the overtones” of gang violence but have not provided any further details about a potential motive.
On Wednesday, Police Chief Myron Denkiw appeared on NEWSTALK 1010 and confirmed reports that some of the individuals taken into custody were out on bail and were wearing ankle monitors.
Denkiw added that police are still actively investigating the incident and trying to track down individuals who are believed to have been involved but escaped apprehension.
“We really need to have a comprehensive approach that involves all levels of government in all sectors coming together to solve this,” he said. “Bail reform is one element that certainly we need to continue our efforts on and I think we owe it to Canadians to evaluate the changes that have happened and make sure we are having the outcomes that we expect. Where we are not having the outcomes we need to have an evidence-based conversation on what needs to happen.”
Denkiw told NEWSTALK 1010 that the officers in the vehicle struck by gunfire did not discharge their weapons and likely “took cover and kept themselves as safe as they could given the dynamic situation.”
He said that the officers then did “incredibly courageous work and swiftly got into the business of taking people into custody.”
“It is an incredible amount of weapons frankly,” he said of the incident.
The joint statement released by the police associations on Wednesday does not make any specific requests but notes that “effective bail reform must strike a balance between public safety and the rights of the accused.”
The statement also says that the public “expects that in the name of public safety, violent and repeat offenders will not be released on bail unless there is a compelling reason and a sensible plan to ensure that they are not at risk of reoffending while awaiting trial.”
“Only through sheer luck were none of our members injured during this most recent incident. With dozens of bullets flying aimlessly, it could have ended differently for any innocent bystander,” Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell said in the statement. “Our members are increasingly frustrated and angered as they continue risking their lives to apprehend repeat violent offenders. How many more incidents must occur before the federal government recognizes and responds to the urgent reality on our streets?”
Premier Doug Ford also shared the statement on social media on Wednesday, calling the shooting “a huge wake-up call for the federal government.”
“We need stricter bail laws that keep repeat and violent criminals off our streets. Ontario will always stand with our police officers and support them in any way we can to keep our communities safe,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian border is an 'extreme vulnerability,' says Trump's pick; Miller predicts 'tough' talks
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
BREAKING Republicans will retain House majority, CNN projects, completing GOP’s dominance of Washington
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Trump makes a victor's return to Washington and pledges a 'smooth' transition of power from Biden
Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power as the president-elect moves quickly to build out his new administration.
Guns and drugs seized from organized crime group linked to Mexican cartel, RCMP say
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a 'transnational organized crime group' connected to Mexican drug cartels importing cocaine into Canada.
High price of butter has Canadians feeling spread thin, so why are costs up?
The cost of groceries remains high across the country – including the price of an item most people have in their homes, butter.
This Canadian airline will adopt Apple's new AirTag feature to help recover lost baggage. Here's how
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Mississauga, Ont. upholds ban on street sports, including hockey and basketball
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
New bridge on Ile-Bizard finally opens with 4 lanes
After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants oil companies to pay for environmental damage
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.
-
PQ leads in Quebec voting intentions as CAQ loses more support: poll
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has grown its lead in voter intentions among Quebecers while the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has lost more support, according to a new poll.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
-
9 things that will cost you more in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
-
Ottawa pet owners charged with animal cruelty for dog abuse
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on animal cruelty charges after their dog was discovered with severe injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
-
Impaired driver on Hwy. 17 caught with $66K in cocaine, police say
A traffic complaint near Nairn Centre on Nov. 9 led to the discovery of what police believe is 660 grams of cocaine.
Kitchener
-
Toronto teenager charged with first degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
-
Kitchener woman facing charges, including impaired driving, in deadly Markham crash
A Kitchener woman allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash that left one person dead and two others seriously injured, including herself, is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.
London
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
-
Big funding for tiny homes helps tackle homelessness in St. Thomas
Eight tiny homes already on the site were built in a three-day building blitz by a number of builders and contractors. They are just the first of 40 homes that will be built on the property.
-
Marion Simpson, mother, educator and athlete, passes away
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
Windsor
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
-
Michigan kills Canada geese as Windsor, Ont. weighs non-lethal solutions
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
Barrie
-
Homeowner calls police after unexpected visit from stranger
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
-
Midland high school placed in hold and secure during nearby police investigation
A heavy police presence has been seen in a Midland neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
-
Trial begins for Midland man accused of murder in death of tenant
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the death of his tenant and former friend is underway in a Barrie courtroom, where the jury will have to decide whether Rick Patrick killed Chris Forrester in self-defence.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
-
'Huge': Bruce Springsteen's first-ever Winnipeg performance set for tonight
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
-
Third person charged in shooting death of Winnipegger
A third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer.
Atlantic
-
Beetles from B.C. settling in Nova Scotia, taking up the fight to rescue hemlocks
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
-
Wicked, Wednesday wind on both west and east coasts of Canada
Strong Autumn weather systems drove fierce winds Tuesday into Wednesday on both the west and east coasts of the country. The wind resulted in power outages and travel disruptions.
-
N.S. man, 22, charged with impaired driving in 2023 crash that killed 2
A Windsor, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed two people in August 2023.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Edmonton
-
'He's pretty proud of himself': RCMP dog helps uncover nearly $7M worth of cocaine near Hinton
What began as a traffic stop resulted in what the Alberta RCMP call an "extremely significant" drug seizure.
-
National defence department considering Edmonton for western CC-330 Husky base
Edmonton International Airport is negotiating to be the Department of National Defence's (DND) western main operating base for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CC-330 Husky fleet.
-
Edmonton's Sikh community kicks off food bank donation drive
Edmonton's Sikh community is celebrating an important holiday and drumming up support for the food bank.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP lay charges in human trafficking investigation
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Fireball': Meteor appears to streak across Calgary sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
-
Black bear spotted in southwest Calgary caught, euthanized
A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.
Regina
-
Here's where to watch Regina's election results tonight
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
-
Sask. NDP leader announces party's shadow cabinet, includes all 27 elected members
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.
Saskatoon
-
It's civic election day. Here's everything you need to know.
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
-
Fourth suspect charged with murder after body found in Saskatoon home
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
-
Saskatoon small businesses cope as smashed windows impact their bottom line
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
Vancouver
-
Guns and drugs seized from organized crime group linked to Mexican cartel, RCMP say
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a 'transnational organized crime group' connected to Mexican drug cartels importing cocaine into Canada.
-
3 arrested for allegedly buying Porsches, BMWs, Audis with fake bank drafts, B.C. RCMP say
Three suspects have been charged for allegedly using forged bank drafts to purchase high-end vehicles – including Porsches, BMWs and Audis – from sellers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
-
1 arrested after tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
1 arrested after tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
-
Nearly 20,000 without power on B.C.'s South Coast after storm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
-
Premier David Eby and NDP MLAs to be officially sworn in Wednesday
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.