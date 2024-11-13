Toronto hotel tax bump: ‘We need to make sure they share the wealth,’ Chow says as Swifties send room rates skyrocketing
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the incredible influx of fans into the city for Taylor Swift’s six-concert stay shows that Toronto’s hotel industry can afford to pay a little more in tax when major events come to town.
“They are doing very well. Taylor Swift is in town. Wow. It’s now costing a lot of money to stay in hotel,” Chow said. “So I would imagine that they are doing fine at this point.”
Chow’s comments come as City Council considers implementing a temporary hike in the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) on hotels. A report being considered by council Wednesday recommends hiking the tax from 6 per cent to 8.5 per cent from June 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026 when Toronto hosts six FIFA World Cup games.
Asked to respond to criticism that the hike is being rushed without enough consideration, Chow disagreed that the move is being made too quickly.
“There’s nothing rushed about it. It’s been talked about in terms of the hotels paying their share and sharing their wealth,” she said.
In a letter to council, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association pointed out that the city hiked the MAT from four per cent to six per cent in 2023, “making Toronto one of the most expensive cities” in its class to host business events.
“The proposed MAT hike threatens jobs in the hospitality sector and beyond. It’s not just hotels: thousands of small businesses that rely on tourism—such as restaurants, retailers, and cultural institutions—will also suffer,” the group wrote. “This could lead to significant job losses at a time when we should be focusing on economic growth.”
The city uses revenue from the Municipal Accommodation Tax to support Destination Toronto, which helps promote the city’s tourism industry, as well as other core city services such as roads and transit.
Chow said the additional revenue will help the municipality “promote this beautiful city of ours” and to encourage more conferences and events to come here.
“And we believe that when the World Cup comes to the city, the hotels will also do very well, just as they’re doing well now during the Taylor Swift concerts,” Chow said.
Asked why the city didn’t implement the hike in time to take advantage of the influx of tens of thousands of Swift fans into the city, Chow said they were responding to the industry saying it was still recovering from the pandemic.
“They’re doing well, but we need to make sure that they share their wealth, and Toronto will always be competitive, because we have a vibrant city,” Chow said. “We have a downtown that is just buzzing.”
Some downtown hotels are charging more than double or even triple their usual rates during Swift’s concerts, with some rooms going for around $2,000 per night.
Hike expected to help cover FIFA World Cup costs
Toronto is eyeing the temporary hike to the hotel tax as it looks to generate extra revenue to cover the estimated $380 million price tag of hosting the FIFA games in 2026 and meeting FIFA’s requirements. While much of that cost is already being covered by provincial and federal funds, as well as commercial rights, rental fees and other municipal sources, Toronto still has to come up with around $95.1 million.
The 14-month increase to the tax is expected to generate an additional $56.6 million in revenue, according to a staff report.
“It is anticipated that any potential impacts on hospitality operators will be largely offset by increased room demand and related visitor spending in the lead up, during, and following the FWC26, as well as substantial future benefits due to Toronto’s global visibility gained from hosting the FWC26,” the report notes.
The hotel association pointed out that the games are being held during “peak season” for many business events, meaning those events may not come to Toronto that year.
“We urge the City to engage with our industry to develop alternative solutions that address fiscal needs without compromising our competitive edge,” the group said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian border is an 'extreme vulnerability,' says Trump's pick; Miller predicts 'tough' talks
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
BREAKING Republicans will retain House majority, CNN projects, completing GOP’s dominance of Washington
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Trump makes a victor's return to Washington and pledges a 'smooth' transition of power from Biden
Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power as the president-elect moves quickly to build out his new administration.
Guns and drugs seized from organized crime group linked to Mexican cartel, RCMP say
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a 'transnational organized crime group' connected to Mexican drug cartels importing cocaine into Canada.
High price of butter has Canadians feeling spread thin, so why are costs up?
The cost of groceries remains high across the country – including the price of an item most people have in their homes, butter.
This Canadian airline will adopt Apple's new AirTag feature to help recover lost baggage. Here's how
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Mississauga, Ont. upholds ban on street sports, including hockey and basketball
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
New bridge on Ile-Bizard finally opens with 4 lanes
After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants oil companies to pay for environmental damage
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.
-
PQ leads in Quebec voting intentions as CAQ loses more support: poll
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has grown its lead in voter intentions among Quebecers while the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has lost more support, according to a new poll.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
-
9 things that will cost you more in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
-
Ottawa pet owners charged with animal cruelty for dog abuse
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on animal cruelty charges after their dog was discovered with severe injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
-
Impaired driver on Hwy. 17 caught with $66K in cocaine, police say
A traffic complaint near Nairn Centre on Nov. 9 led to the discovery of what police believe is 660 grams of cocaine.
Kitchener
-
Toronto teenager charged with first degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
-
Kitchener woman facing charges, including impaired driving, in deadly Markham crash
A Kitchener woman allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash that left one person dead and two others seriously injured, including herself, is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.
London
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
-
Big funding for tiny homes helps tackle homelessness in St. Thomas
Eight tiny homes already on the site were built in a three-day building blitz by a number of builders and contractors. They are just the first of 40 homes that will be built on the property.
-
Marion Simpson, mother, educator and athlete, passes away
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
Windsor
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
-
Michigan kills Canada geese as Windsor, Ont. weighs non-lethal solutions
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
-
Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
Barrie
-
Homeowner calls police after unexpected visit from stranger
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
-
Midland high school placed in hold and secure during nearby police investigation
A heavy police presence has been seen in a Midland neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
-
Trial begins for Midland man accused of murder in death of tenant
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the death of his tenant and former friend is underway in a Barrie courtroom, where the jury will have to decide whether Rick Patrick killed Chris Forrester in self-defence.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
-
'Huge': Bruce Springsteen's first-ever Winnipeg performance set for tonight
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
-
Third person charged in shooting death of Winnipegger
A third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer.
Atlantic
-
Beetles from B.C. settling in Nova Scotia, taking up the fight to rescue hemlocks
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
-
Wicked, Wednesday wind on both west and east coasts of Canada
Strong Autumn weather systems drove fierce winds Tuesday into Wednesday on both the west and east coasts of the country. The wind resulted in power outages and travel disruptions.
-
N.S. man, 22, charged with impaired driving in 2023 crash that killed 2
A Windsor, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed two people in August 2023.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Edmonton
-
'He's pretty proud of himself': RCMP dog helps uncover nearly $7M worth of cocaine near Hinton
What began as a traffic stop resulted in what the Alberta RCMP call an "extremely significant" drug seizure.
-
National defence department considering Edmonton for western CC-330 Husky base
Edmonton International Airport is negotiating to be the Department of National Defence's (DND) western main operating base for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CC-330 Husky fleet.
-
Edmonton's Sikh community kicks off food bank donation drive
Edmonton's Sikh community is celebrating an important holiday and drumming up support for the food bank.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP lay charges in human trafficking investigation
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Fireball': Meteor appears to streak across Calgary sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
-
Black bear spotted in southwest Calgary caught, euthanized
A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.
Regina
-
Here's where to watch Regina's election results tonight
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
-
Sask. NDP leader announces party's shadow cabinet, includes all 27 elected members
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.
Saskatoon
-
It's civic election day. Here's everything you need to know.
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
-
Fourth suspect charged with murder after body found in Saskatoon home
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
-
Saskatoon small businesses cope as smashed windows impact their bottom line
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
Vancouver
-
Guns and drugs seized from organized crime group linked to Mexican cartel, RCMP say
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a 'transnational organized crime group' connected to Mexican drug cartels importing cocaine into Canada.
-
3 arrested for allegedly buying Porsches, BMWs, Audis with fake bank drafts, B.C. RCMP say
Three suspects have been charged for allegedly using forged bank drafts to purchase high-end vehicles – including Porsches, BMWs and Audis – from sellers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
-
1 arrested after tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
1 arrested after tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
-
Nearly 20,000 without power on B.C.'s South Coast after storm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
-
Premier David Eby and NDP MLAs to be officially sworn in Wednesday
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.