TORONTO -- A popular Canadian rock band is offering free music lessons on Instagram for people in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the “flatten the curve” music classes, the Hamilton's Arkells post the chords to their songs on social media and then their lead singer Max Kerman holds a live tutorial online.

The group is trying to encourage people to practise social distancing during the crisis in order to “flatten the curve,” which refers to a public health graph showcasing the spread of COVID-19.

"I try to find the silver lining in all this. I'm trying to be very thankful for the people in our government and health-care professionals that are working night and day to figure this thing out, and I've been trying to keep positive about it all," said Kerman.

"I really have the belief that if everyone hunkers down here for the next little bit and is well-behaved and does the right thing and does what we're told, we can get on with the fun."

The lessons, which started up this past weekend, are held at around 1 p.m. daily on their Instagram account.

Different band members are expected to help teach the songs using their different instruments.

“There’s something for everybody,” he said.

Kerman said some of the students pick up the lesson really fast.

“There was a kid in Ottawa who was in engineering at school there … I guided him through the song and he figured it out within less than a couple of minutes,” he said.

“To see that happen right in front of my eyes it’s pretty cool.”