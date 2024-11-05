'I'm still in shock': Brampton, Ont. landlord caught in e-transfer interception fraud
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
"I'm still in shock," Jai Walia, of Brampton, told CTV News Toronto. Walia is a landlord of two units, and he asks his tenants to pay their rent using e-transfers.
In September, Walia was expecting two rent payments of $2,000 and $2,500. Even though the tenants sent him money, Walia said he never received their payment in his bank account.
Walia found out his email account had been hacked and he was the victim of a scam called Interac e-transfer interception fraud.
Walia said he does not use autodeposit and instead uses security questions. It appears criminals used his email to open up a bank account and set up autodeposit, so any money sent to Walia would automatically go into the scammers' account instead.
"How can one single email be used by two single individuals, which have no connections at all," said Walia. "I feel scared what if this happens again by other means."
Nick Biasini, cybersecurity expert with Cisco Talos, said it is equally important to protect your email address as it is to protect passwords for bank accounts and credit cards.
"Don't discount the importance of your email," said Biasini, who added that a fraudster can see any service an individual has signed up for once they hack into an email address account.
"If your adversary is in your email inbox, it makes it very easy for them to start resetting every password that you have and they will be the ones getting those reset links," said Biasini.
To prevent Interac e-transfer fraud, turn on autodeposit, which Interac says is secure and convenient. Autodeposit helps protect against e-mail fraud, it verifies transactions are sent to the intended recipient and the money is automatically deposited without security questions.
In the end, one of Walia’s tenants got their money back and paid the rent, but the other remains scammed out of $2,000.
Walia has since has changed his account to autodeposit to prevent this from happening again.
"I feel sorry for anyone out there who is getting scammed because of these culprits," said Walia.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Election takeaways: Trump's decisive victory in a deeply divided nation
Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction.
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Global leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world — again
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pundits and analysts had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president is as destabilizing many American allies fear.
'I'm still in shock': Brampton, Ont. landlord caught in e-transfer interception fraud
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
B.C. parents sue Irish nanny for quitting on short notice
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
Blues forward leaves rink on stretcher after being struck in neck by puck
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Lamborghini driver who crashed into parked cars while trying to pass streetcar sentenced to prison
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Rescuers pull 30 bodies from a building in central Lebanon hit in an Israeli strike
Lebanese rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late night Israeli strike on an apartment building in the town of Barja, Lebanon's Civil Defense service said Wednesday as the Mideast wars press on with no signs of abating.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Fight in Pointe-Claire lands man in hospital
A 47-year-old man is in hospital after being hit with a blunt object during a fight in Pointe-Claire on Montreal’s West Island.
Ottawa
-
Trump claims victory after Fox News projects he has won U.S. presidency
Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
-
Canadian government website prepared for increased traffic on U.S. election night
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
-
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
-
Live election results: Trump claims victory in U.S. presidential election
In a speech to his supporters, Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. election, although a declaration has not yet been made by the Associated Press nor major news networks besides Fox News as of early Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
London
-
Part One: A local war veteran speaks about his battle with his memories
Like many veterans of the Second World War, Allan Brunsden came to terms with his battle memories late in life. At 99, he keeps his therapy dog ‘Bo’ close by in case his recollections get the better of him.
-
Council forbids new resting spaces for homeless Londoners in shelters on main street of BIAs
New restrictions imposed by city council will reshape London’s upcoming response to homeless encampments.
-
Wednesday to be mild but cloudy, chance of rain
Wednesday is expected to be mild but cloudy with a chance of rain, according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. There will be a breeze in the morning.
Windsor
-
Trump claims victory after Fox News projects he has won U.S. presidency
Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
-
High stakes in Michigan as voters cast their ballots
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
-
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
Barrie
-
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
-
Man busted on cocaine and fentanyl charges in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP arrest man on drug and trafficking charges.
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Winnipeg
-
Live election results: Trump claims victory in U.S. presidential election
In a speech to his supporters, Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. election, although a declaration has not yet been made by the Associated Press nor major news networks besides Fox News as of early Wednesday morning.
-
Southern Manitoba blanketed by fog Wednesday morning
Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is blanketed by fog on Wednesday morning.
-
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
Atlantic
-
Sikh community mourns pedestrian struck by Halifax transit bus as latest in series of tragedies
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
-
Final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia election campaign
Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Live election results: Trump claims victory in U.S. presidential election
In a speech to his supporters, Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. election, although a declaration has not yet been made by the Associated Press nor major news networks besides Fox News as of early Wednesday morning.
-
'Sadly, it happens every year': 2 poppy boxes stolen from Edmonton drug stores
The Norwood branch of the Edmonton Legion had two of their poppy boxes stolen ahead of Remembrance Day earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Repair plans on ice for many Calgarians with hail-pummelled property
Severe summer weather will likely leave some Calgarians with troubles this winter, as many people with property pummelled by hail continue to wait for repairs.
-
Canadians watching closely as U.S. presidential election unfolds
One of the most extraordinary presidential races is now in the hands of the American people.
-
Coronato scores twice, but Flames video coach plays hero in Calgary's win
Matt Coronato scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in a dramatic finish, but video coach Jamie Pringle was the hero on Tuesday night.
Regina
-
'Disturbed me so greatly': First witnesses take stand in sexual assault trial of Sask. chiropractor
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
-
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 5 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
-
Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby school district looks to stagger school schedules
Families in five high schools in Burnaby have received a letter to say their child’s schedule could change next school year.
-
District of West Vancouver considers controversial plan to build private docks on public land
The District of West Vancouver is debating a controversial request from waterfront property owners to build private docks on the public foreshore near Horseshoe Bay.
-
Live election results: Trump claims victory in U.S. presidential election
In a speech to his supporters, Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. election, although a declaration has not yet been made by the Associated Press nor major news networks besides Fox News as of early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port shutdown could impact holiday shopping plans
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Here’s when rental golf carts could hit the streets in Victoria
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.