TORONTO
Toronto

Police say 18-year-old man twice fled from officers while operating stolen vehicles

Roland Balog, 18, is shown in this handout photo. Balog is wanted in connection with a auto theft investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Roland Balog, 18, is shown in this handout photo. Balog is wanted in connection with a auto theft investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Share

Police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man who they say twice fled from officers in a dangerous manner while behind the wheel of stolen vehicles.

The first incident happened in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Police say that officers spotted the suspect operating a stolen white Acura TLX and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, police say that the suspect refused to stop and drove away in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle was later located abandoned in the Main Street and Lumsden Avenue area.

The second incident happened in the Broadview Avenue and Gamble Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say that officers spotted the same suspect in possession of another stolen vehicle, this time a grey Acura TLX.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect again drove away in a dangerous manner, police say.

In a news released issued on Wednesday, police identified a suspect in the case as 18-year-old Roland Balog, of Toronto.

Balog is wanted on 10 charges, including flight while pursued by peace officers.

He is described as about five-foot-nine in height and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.  

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News