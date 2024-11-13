Police say 18-year-old man twice fled from officers while operating stolen vehicles

Police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man who they say twice fled from officers in a dangerous manner while behind the wheel of stolen vehicles.

The first incident happened in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Police say that officers spotted the suspect operating a stolen white Acura TLX and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, police say that the suspect refused to stop and drove away in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle was later located abandoned in the Main Street and Lumsden Avenue area.

The second incident happened in the Broadview Avenue and Gamble Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say that officers spotted the same suspect in possession of another stolen vehicle, this time a grey Acura TLX.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect again drove away in a dangerous manner, police say.

In a news released issued on Wednesday, police identified a suspect in the case as 18-year-old Roland Balog, of Toronto.

Balog is wanted on 10 charges, including flight while pursued by peace officers.

He is described as about five-foot-nine in height and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.