TORONTO -- Several people from the Greater Toronto Area are among the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash in Iran.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital, killing all 177 people on board.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

York Region District School Board students killed

Multiple students from the York Region District School Board were killed in the crash.

"We are heartbroken by the news and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected,” the board chair and director of education, Louise Sirisko, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a global tragedy affecting us locally and we join our families and communities in grieving. Sadly, we are aware that our region and schools have been directly affected by this sudden and tragic loss of life."

The school board was unable to confirm to CTV News Toronto how many of their students were killed in the crash.

Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and Rahmtin Ahmadi

Toronto resident Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her nine-year-old son Rahmtin Ahmadi were killed in the crash, CTV News Toronto has confirmed.

Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah

CTV News Toronto has also confirmed that Toronto resident Iman Ghaderpanah and his wife Parinaz Ghaderpanah were killed in the crash.

Alina Tarbhai

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation confirmed an employee of the union’s provincial office, identified as Alina Tarbhai, was killed in the crash.

"Alina was a valued employee, and part of a tightly-knit team at provincial office. She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her," Bischof's statement read.

"On behalf of OSSTF/FEESO members across the province, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Alina’s family, and to the families of all who were taken in this tragedy."

Toronto District School Board students, family members killed

The TDSB confirmed in a statement a number of their students, along with their family members were killed in the crash. They also said the family member of one of their employees was killed.

"On behalf of the Toronto District School Board, we offer our sincere condolences to their friends, family, teachers and classmates," a statement on Wednesday afternoon said.

"Social work staff are already working with the impacted schools and we are supporting the victims' loved ones in any way we can."

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday afternoon, TDSB spokesperson confirmed that Maya Zibaie, a grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School, was among the deceased.

“The message that was recently sent out by the principal said she enjoyed attending high school and often shared with staff how excited she was about her future and reaching her academic goals.”

Bird added that the board is working to confirm the names of the other TDSB students and staff killed in the crash.

