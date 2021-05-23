Advertisement
Two Ontario tickets split $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- Two ticket holders in Ontario will share the nearly $9 million dollar jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
Each winning ticket is worth just over $4.43 million.
Meanwhile, a lottery player from the Prairies won the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 26 will be an estimated $5 million.