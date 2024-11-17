Female victim dead, man in custody after police called to Oshawa home
Durham Regional Police say they're investigating a homicide after a woman was found with “visible injuries” at a home in Oshawa.
Police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue, in the area of King Street East and Ritson Road South, on Sunday.
A female victim was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said. They confirmed in a post on X that she has since been pronounced dead.
A male suspect is in custody in connection with the incident and police say there is no threat to public safety.
Police did not immediately provide any further details.
Yellow caution tape could be seen wrapped around a home on the street overnight, with a police cruiser sitting outside.
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the government, without anyone in Parliament casting a vote.
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.
'Have you been to the moon?': Scout groups contact International Space Station
Windsor-Essex Scout groups spent their Saturday afternoon making a long-distance call to the International Space Station (ISS).
Danielle Smith '1,000 per cent' in favour of ousting Mexico from trilateral trade deal with U.S. and Canada
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she agrees it could be time to cut Mexico out of the trilateral free trade agreement with Canada and the United States.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Pope Francis calls for investigation to determine if Israel's attacks in Gaza constitute 'genocide'
Pope Francis has called for an investigation to determine if Israel's attacks in Gaza constitute genocide, according to excerpts released Sunday from an upcoming new book ahead of the pontiff's jubilee year.
East Vancouver bids farewell to its iconic, polka dot property
An iconic home famous for its polka-dotted exterior will soon be torn down, marking the end of an era for East Vancouver residents.
A gold pocket watch given to the captain who rescued Titanic survivors sells for record price
A gold pocket watch given to the ship captain who rescued 700 survivors from the Titanic sold at auction for nearly US$2 million, setting a record for memorabilia from the ship wreck.
NDG's Oxford Café celebrates 80th birthday
Oxford Café, a restaurant in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, marks a major milestone as they celebrate 80 years since the original restaurant opened.
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland received lifetime achievement award
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland was honoured this weekend by the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists with a lifetime achievement award.
Rent in Quebec will keep going up
Rent hikes are expected to ease across Canada in the next few years — except in Quebec, according to a Desjardins report.
Single-vehicle crash in Lowertown seriously injures 5, police looking for video footage
A single-vehicle collision that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning has left five people with "very serious" injurie, according to paramedics.
-
Nuclear commission serves orders to Ottawa manufacturer as labour dispute reaches 200th day
Canada's nuclear safety regulator is taking action against an Ottawa manufacturing facility relating to safety, security and financial problems amid an ongoing strike by the company's employees that reached its 200th day on Sunday.
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Kitchener.
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
St. Thomas police investigating armed robbery
In the evening, police were contacted by a resident that reported they were approached by a man in the downtown core selling clothing out of his car.
-
Firefighters compete on the ice to raise money for child burn victims
Nine teams of firefighters laced up their skates to not only compete for a title but raise money for a great cause on Saturday.
Essex OPP investigating home invasion in Leamington
Police say they were called to the scene at around 5:00 a.m., where at a residence on Robson Road, two unknown individuals entered a residence and confronted two occupants.
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
Two arrested in ‘violent’ overnight incidents
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
Police search for suspects who allegedly stole three bottles from LCBO
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
Mother and daughter dead after semi fails to stop at intersection: Manitoba RCMP
An eight-year-old girl and her mother have died after a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.
Manitoba founding father Louis Riel honoured on 139th anniversary of execution
Nearly 140 years after Louis Riel’s death, dozens gathered to remember Manitoba’s founding father at his gravesite.
IN PICTURES Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Winnipeg
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
Saint John Santa Claus Parade returns to the city to launch holiday season
The Saint John Santa Claus Parade drew thousands of residents to uptown Saint John hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.
Tom Forrestall, beloved Nova Scotia artist and Atlantic realism pioneer, dies at 88
Tom Forrestall, a celebrated Nova Scotia artist remembered for pioneering the Atlantic realism tradition, died at the age of 88 on Friday.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Mitch Marner scores in overtime as Maple Leafs down Oilers 4-3
Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Russia grinds deeper into Ukraine after 1,000 days of grueling war
When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022, the conventional wisdom was that the capital, Kyiv, would soon fall and the rest of the country wouldn't last long against a much larger enemy.
1 dead, 7 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Brooks
RCMP believe poor road conditions may have been a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash near Brooks that killed a 51-year old woman.
Preliminary findings of Bearspaw feeder main investigation indicate multiple factors for failure
The city released preliminary findings of an investigation into the failure of the Bearspaw South feeder main late Friday afternoon suggesting that there were a number of factors behind its failure.
McMahon Stadium gets a makeover as turf replacement underway
Work is underway to replace the artificial turf at McMahon Stadium.
'Birth of a nation': Annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk takes place in Regina
Members from Métis Nation Saskatchewan along with residents paid tribute to the leader of the Métis people Saturday at the 15th annual Louis Riel Vigil Walk.
Santa Claus parade coming to Regina on Sunday
Christmas is fast approaching, and the Santa Claus parade is back to help people get into the spirit.
U of R Rams miss shot at Vanier Cup after losing Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams fell just short of a trip to the Vanier Cup after losing 17-14 to Laval University at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
Tim Hortons kicks off cookie campaign with wheelchair basketball
At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
B.C. Shania Twain impersonator leads documentary on the booming business of tribute bands
Swathed in a black, sequined catsuit, with a luxe cowboy hat tipped to the crowd, you could be forgiven, in a certain light, for mistaking Michelle Reid for the real deal.
Heavy rain mixed with strong winds hitting B.C. south coast over the weekend
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.