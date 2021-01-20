TORONTO -- Two females who were found dead at a residence in Fort Erie, Ont. on Tuesday morning were attending a gathering at a short-term rental accommodation prior to their deaths, police confirmed.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, emergency crews were called to a residence on Niagara Parkway around 4:15 a.m. after receiving a report “regarding a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm.”

Officers discovered the bodies of two females at the home. Police say both victims sustained “obvious trauma to their bodies.”

No information has been provided thus far regarding the ages or relation of the victims, but on Wednesday police said the victims were part of a group of people attending a short-term rental accommodation that night.

Some of the visitors were from outside the Niagara Region, police said.

Investigators say that at some point in the evening a firearm was discharged. By the time officers arrived at the scene, everyone had fled.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that there were multiple people at the house,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Detectives are attempting to determine the identity of everyone who was present or in the house before and when the incident occurred.”

“The investigation remains in preliminary stages, however, at this time detectives do not have reason to believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.”

Police say that officers are searching the surrounding area on foot and will also be conducting searches of the nearby Niagara River. They are urging members of the public to avoid the area and to contact investigators if they have any information about the incident.