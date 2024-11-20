TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for driver after pedestrian injured in Markham hit-and-run

    A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Share

    York Regional Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in Markham Wednesday night.

    It happened on 320 Bullock Drive, in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7, at around 8:15 p.m.

    The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for “major but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

    They added that the vehicle that fled is believed to be a grey Chevrolet sedan.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News