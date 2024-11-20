TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old at TTC station

    A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. Several years before he allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old stranger to death on a Toronto subway platform, Jordan O’Brien-Tobin already had a multitude of interactions with the justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. Several years before he allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old stranger to death on a Toronto subway platform, Jordan O’Brien-Tobin already had a multitude of interactions with the justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan
    A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a TTC subway station last year.

    Defence lawyer Robert A. Cutruzzola confirmed to CP24.com that his client Jordan O’Brien-Tobin entered the plea on Wednesday.

    O’Brien-Tobin was initially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Magalhaes at Keele Station on March 25, 2023.

    Police said Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when O’Brien-Tobin approached and allegedly stabbed him in an “unprovoked” attack.

    The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

    A second-degree murder conviction means O’Brien-Tobin will receive an automatic life sentence. The court will decide when he can apply for parole at a later sentencing hearing.

