Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old at TTC station

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a TTC subway station last year.

Defence lawyer Robert A. Cutruzzola confirmed to CP24.com that his client Jordan O’Brien-Tobin entered the plea on Wednesday.

O’Brien-Tobin was initially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Magalhaes at Keele Station on March 25, 2023.

Police said Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when O’Brien-Tobin approached and allegedly stabbed him in an “unprovoked” attack.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A second-degree murder conviction means O’Brien-Tobin will receive an automatic life sentence. The court will decide when he can apply for parole at a later sentencing hearing.