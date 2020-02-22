TORONTO -- The TTC has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that it is investigating a video which appears to show a bus running a red light in Scarborough.

In a now deleted tweet, Twitter user Viper57500 published the video Friday of the apparent traffic violation.

“Feb 20, about 2250hrs, Steeles and Tapscott Rd! Bus had passengers too! Driver waved when I honked,” the tweet reads.

TTC Customer Service’s Twitter account responded saying that they were “unable to take employee complaints via Twitter.”

“Also the video is very grainy as it appears to be recorded off a monitor so we can’t see rte [route] #,” adding that the video poster should contact the TTC directly.

Since then, CTV News Toronto has reached out to the TTC regarding the incident. In a statement, the TTC said that it has identified the operator is taking “appropriate action.”

“While we don't discuss personnel matters, the employee is not currently operating a vehicle,” TTC Senior Communications Advisor Stuart Green said.

“The safety of our customers, employees and other road users is paramount. Our expectation is that our operators are driving safely and according to the rules of the road.”