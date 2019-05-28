

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The TTC is cancelling an early closure on Line 1 on Thursday night to make it easier for Raptors fans to get in and out of the downtown core.

From Monday to Thursday this week, subway service was scheduled to end at 11 p.m. between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations for subway corridor maintenance.

But in an update on Tuesday, the TTC said staff has opted to revise the closure to accommodate fans heading to Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday.

The early closures will now end on Wednesday.

Toronto is taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena at 9 p.m.

It is the first time in franchise history that the Raptors have reached the NBA Finals.