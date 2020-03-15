TORONTO -- Travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting a lack of COVID-19 screening a day after the federal government announced new national measures to screen for the virus.

“Six agents on duty, zero screening, no masks, no sanitizer in site, “ traveller Glen Canning wrote on Twitter late Saturday. “This is as unsafe as it can get.”

I’ve been in the Canada customs line at Pearson for over an hour along with hundreds of people. Six agents on duty, zero screening, no masks, no sanitizer in site. This is as unsafe as it can get. #CoronaVirusCanada #cdnpoli https://t.co/8sBHXgHqRo pic.twitter.com/1jW4Mz6ZzA — Glen Canning (@GlenfordCanning) March 15, 2020

On Friday, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said that airports across the country were taking the steps to make sure that Canadians are safe amid the spread of COVID-19.

“We have enhanced screening measures in place at all international airports, as well as land/rail/marine ports of entry,” Blair said in a tweet.

We have enhanced screening measures in place at all international airports, as well as land/rail/marine ports of entry. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that Canadians are safe in the face of COVID-19. https://t.co/a8Wn5ZaSb7 — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) March 14, 2020

Since then, a number of travellers have responded to the minister’s tweet with their own experiences at Pearson citing a lack of the aforementioned screening protocols.

One traveller said her aunt had just returned home from Spain and told CTV News Toronto that she was not properly screened for the virus.

“Not ONE person for either Air Canada nor from any staff at the airport advised her that she should self-quarantine upon arriving from SPAIN,” Michelle Hartman said in an email. “Customs did not even ask her ANY questions- ie, do you feel ill? Do you have a fever? Where have you been in Spain??? NOTHING.” Spain is reporting more than 6,000 cases as of Sunday morning and announced a nation-wide lockdown of its 46 million citizens on Saturday to limit the spread.

On Friday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa recommended travellers returning from outside Canada in the past two weeks to self-isolate and avoid contact with others for 14 days.

"I am making these recommendations based on the available science and evidence and in consideration of our local circumstances," De Villa said at the time.

"We need to reduce the risk of undetected spread of COVID-19 in people's households, and most importantly, we need to mitigate the impact of this virus and help protect the health of our residents."

There are currently 103 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including five patients who have recovered, as of Sunday morning.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Pearson airport said that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is responsible for screening, adding that the airport has ramped-up its cleaning procedures in the interim.

“Toronto Pearson has added or enhanced cleaning procedures and will continue to evolve these processes as needed. These include: Additional cleaning staff hours, additional hand sanitizer stations at key terminal locations, access points and other heavily travelled areas to supplement Public Health’s recommendation of frequent hand washing and use of disinfectant wipes and solutions for escalator, moving sidewalk, stairwell and baggage cart handrails and handles.”

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the CBSA but did not hear back in time for publication.