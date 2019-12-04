TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory is proposing a significant tax hike in order to fund billions of dollars in investments in transit and housing, a move that he says is necessary to ensure the city continues to prosper and doesn’t begin to “strangle itself” amid continued growth.

During a speech to the Canadian Club on Wednesday morning, Tory made the case for hiking the annual levy for the existing city building fund as a way to pay for needed infrastructure.

Speaking to the @CdnClubTO about what we've achieved in the first year of my second term as Mayor of this great city. Specifically, our efforts to get transit and affordable housing built, while maintaining the prosperity and stability our city has enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/bLS8Lxc5w2 — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 4, 2019

If supported by council, Tory’s plan would see the levy increased by a cumulative nine per cent over the next six years, beginning with a 1.5 per cent increase in 2020.

The increase would in turn help the city raise $6.6 billion that could be put directly towards affordable housing and TTC state of good repair work.

“If we don’t make these investments the one thing I can promise people for sure is that this city will not be able to maintain the incredible success we have had over the last five or so years as a magnet for investment and smart people,” Tory told reporters following the speech. “The city will start to strangle itself on things like congestion, we won’t achieve our environmental objectives and people won’t have an adequate and affordable place to live. Those are results for the city that I am not willing to accept.”

The city building levy was first introduced in 2017 and was supposed to be increased by 0.5 per cent each year until 2021 when it would max out at a cumulative 2.5 per cent.

Tory, however, now wants council to approve additional increases of 1 per cent in 2020 and 2021 and 1.5 per cent in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. That will add up to a cumulative increase of 10.5 per cent, rather than the 2.5 per cent increase that was proposed when the city building fund was first introduced.

During his address to the Canadian Club, Tory said that the city building levy is really the “only way” that Toronto can raise the “billions of dollars we need to invest in the future of this city.”

A 1.5 per cent increase would cost the average homeowner an extra $43 a year but once fully phased in the cost to taxpayers will be much higher.

As one of the most successful cities in the world, we must take action in order to continue to invest in our transit system and in affordable housing. That is why at the next city council meeting I will be asking to extend the City Building Fund further into the future. — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 4, 2019

“When you are running a government you don’t want to announce an alteration to taxes that cause people to have to make an additional contribution but you do what you think is right and in this case I think what I have found across the council is a general understanding that you can’t stand up and say to the other governments that we need billions from you without doing something yourself,” Tory told reporters.

Tory had promised to keep tax increases to around the rate of inflation

Tory campaigned on keeping any property tax increases to around the rate of inflation, going so far as to classify the most recent election as a choice between a “mayor who will continue to keep property taxes low” and one who may allow taxes to “soar.”

In fact, the first major announcement he made during the 2018 election was a commitment to keep property tax rates to around the rate of inflation.

His apparent pivot, however, will mean that homeowners will regularly face tax increases that exceed the rate of inflation for the foreseeable future.