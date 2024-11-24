TORONTO
Male pedestrian seriously injured in North York hit-and-run: police

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in North York.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:23 a.m. near a gas station in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police say that the driver did not remain on scene.

EMS says the male victim’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

