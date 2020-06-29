TORONTO -- Toronto Mayor John Tory says he wants a GTA-wide agreement requiring or encouraging mask use in most settings, as area mayors plan to meet virtually on Monday.

“People have come to understand that the best way you can protect other people from the possibility you have the virus and are spreading it through water droplets is wearing a mask,” Tory told CP24.

He previously said that the City of Toronto did not have the legal authority to mandate mask use, but other Ontario jurisdictions, such as the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit, have done just that.

In Markham, Mayor Frank Scarpitti has asked York Regional Council to enact such a measure, requiring mask use in all indoor settings.

Tory said what to do about mask use will come up when mayors from the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton speak today.

“We’re going to have a discussion with the mayors of the GTHA. It would be better if we could act together,” he said.

Ontario’s governing Progressive Conservatives have so far encouraged mask use but not mandated it.