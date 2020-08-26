TORONTO -- A Toronto-area woman has been charged with two terrorism-related offences after she allegedly attempted to join the so-called ISIS.

A senior official with the RCMP told CTV News that the woman was taken into custody in Markham on Tuesday.

Haleena Mustafa has now been charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The woman’s husband, Ikar Mao of Guelph, Ont., was arrested and charged under the two terrorism-related offences back in December and he is still in custody, the official said.

RCMP said they believe the couple travelled to Turkey 10 months ago to join ISIS and that they are both charged in relation to this trip.