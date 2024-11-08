Toronto man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Scarborough social housing complex

A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) building on Lawrence Avenue, east of Kingston Road, just after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male inside an apartment unit who had been stabbed, police said. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Friday, police identified the victim as 43-year-old Toronto resident Jason Hines.

He is the city’s 75th homicide victim this year.

Jason Hines, 43, of Toronto, has been identified as Toronto's 75th homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, but police said that a man and two women were arrested. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty. Insp. Todd Jocko said all parties are known to each other, though the nature of their relationship is unknown.

Police said 55-year-old Michael Currie, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

The two other women were released without being charged, police told CTV News Toronto in an email.

It’s unclear if Currie or Hines lived in the building.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.