TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Scarborough social housing complex

    Toronto police respond to a fatal stabbing at a social housing complex in Scarborough on Nov. 7, 2024. Toronto police respond to a fatal stabbing at a social housing complex in Scarborough on Nov. 7, 2024.
    Share

    A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

    Police were called to the Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) building on Lawrence Avenue, east of Kingston Road, just after 6 a.m.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male inside an apartment unit who had been stabbed, police said. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    In a news release issued Friday, police identified the victim as 43-year-old Toronto resident Jason Hines.

    He is the city’s 75th homicide victim this year.

    Jason Hines, 43, of Toronto, has been identified as Toronto's 75th homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

    The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, but police said that a man and two women were arrested. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty. Insp. Todd Jocko said all parties are known to each other, though the nature of their relationship is unknown.

    Police said 55-year-old Michael Currie, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

    The two other women were released without being charged, police told CTV News Toronto in an email.

    It’s unclear if Currie or Hines lived in the building.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News