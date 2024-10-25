'I side with nurses and docs': Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighs in on hospital parking fees
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he doesn't "think it's fair" nurses and doctors have to pay for parking at the hospitals and health-care facilities that they work at, after CTV News Toronto highlighted the issue earlier this week.
On Monday, CTV News Toronto reported on the issue of pricy hospital parking after speaking with a Toronto woman who said she spent nearly $2,000 on parking to visit her mother at health-care facilities for 15 months.
"It's just horrendous the amount of money I’ve spent in parking since this began," said Michela, who CTV News agreed to identify by first name only.
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders then called on the province to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
"The average rate right now for a monthly parking pass is about $400. In the Greater Toronto Area, it's extraordinary the amount of money spent on parking by staff," Angela Preocanin, ONA's first vice-president, told CTV News Toronto. "In my own experience, I had parking that went up by 200 per cent in a year."
NDP MPP Jill Andrew rose the issue in legislature on Wednesday, pointing to how much Michela spent on parking fees to visit her mother.
"Will you choose people over your profit scheme? Properly fund our public hospitals and eliminate hospital parking fees today as a concrete solution to actually help Ontarians get by," Andrew said.
On Friday, Ford addressed the parking issue saying that while he finds it unfair, he is going to leave the matter up to hospitals.
"I don't think it's fair, but I know the CEOs would be very upset with me because that's the stream of income they use to run the hospitals, to buy equipment, and do other things," Ford said.
"Do I think it's fair that a nurse coming (to work) and they have to pay for parking? I don't think it's fair, but I'm going to leave that up to hospitals. I'm sure if you ask the hospital CEOs, they don't think it's fair, but they'll have to get some income in as well."
Ford capped off by saying he chooses to "side with the nurses and docs."
A spokesperson for Ontario's health ministry previously told CTV News Toronto that it does not play a direct role in how a hospital is managed or governed, noting that public hospitals act as independent corporations run by a board of directors.
"Hospital administrators are responsible for the day-to-day management of their hospitals, including the delivery of service and implementation of programs, protocols, and procedures adopted by the hospital board within the parameters of provincial legislation," the statement reads.
"Hospitals have resources to raise funds for their programs, medical equipment, expansion and renovation, or to use to enhance the quality of health care in their greater communities. These include activities like fundraising through their foundations, revenues from parking, or the allocation of space to non-hospital services, like food vendors or private clinics."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
How will the U.S. election affect the way Canadians vote?
As months, become weeks, become days left before this U.S. election cycle comes to an end, here's a look at what each outcome might mean for Canadian politics.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
She connected on Instagram with a guy who lived in another country. Then they decided to meet up
In early 2018, Amanda and Sunil started chatting, messaging back and forth on Instagram, introducing themselves and talking a little about their lives. Fast forward to August 2018, the couple got engaged on vacation in Thailand and a year later, after Amanda moved to India, got married.
'If it were me, I'd be leaving': Longtime Liberal New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna on whether Trudeau should go
Former New Brunswick Liberal premier Frank McKenna says if he were in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes, at this point in the government’s mandate, he would step down.
Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'
Canadian Indigenous leaders say U.S. President Joe Biden’s apology for his country’s residential school system is only the first step toward healing generations of harm.
Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former U.S. president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Private schools’ association warns defunding will burden families and government
In the wake of the Bedford school controversy, opposition parties called on the government to defund private religious schools, a proposal that Quebec’s main private school association says would end up costing the government and parents more.
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
-
Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa dietitian busts Tik Tok health trends
An Ottawa dietitian says the health trends on social media might not be the best option for you, citing some risks.
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Colder than average temperatures in the forecast this Saturday in Ottawa
It's going to be cold this Saturday in the capital, as colder than average temperatures are in the forecast.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Kitchener
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Smoke seen billowing from waste management site in Waterloo
Residents spotted smoke coming from a waste management site in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
London
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Mainly sunny weekend in store for Londoners
Fall is in full swing in the Forest City and across the region.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
Mainly sunny weekend in store for Windsorites
Fall is in full swing in the Rose City and across the region.
-
Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Huntsville
Provincial police say there is an active investigation going on in the Town of Huntsville.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
'If it were me, I'd be leaving': Longtime Liberal New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna on whether Trudeau should go
Former New Brunswick Liberal premier Frank McKenna says if he were in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes, at this point in the government’s mandate, he would step down.
-
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as celebrities requesting their own pieces.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Ford's heroics and walk-off rouge lift Elks over Argonauts in overtime
As Elks quarterback Tre Ford was about to begin his post-game media availability, Toronto Argonauts general manager Mike “Pinball” Clemons” poked his head into the Edmonton players’ lounge.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'
Canadian Indigenous leaders say U.S. President Joe Biden’s apology for his country’s residential school system is only the first step toward healing generations of harm.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'
Canadian Indigenous leaders say U.S. President Joe Biden’s apology for his country’s residential school system is only the first step toward healing generations of harm.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Condo owners looking to cash in on Taylor Swift mania in Vancouver
The countdown to the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on, with three dates planned in Vancouver this December - and some condo owners are looking to cash in on the fan frenzy.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.