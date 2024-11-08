Some Toronto city councillors want their salaries to be reviewed

A longtime city councillor is asking staff to review the salary levels for their office amid concerns that a comparative report first requested in 2019 was never actually brought forward.

Coun. James Pasternak has tabled a motion ahead of next week’s council meeting asking staff to report back in December with an “updated comparative review of councillor compensation” and recommendations to adjust councillor salaries “to an appropriate level in line with counterparts,” if required.

In the motion, Pasternak points out that such a review was first requested more than five years ago following the Ford government’s decision to slash the number of municipal wards and dramatically increase the constituency base for each of Toronto’s 25 councillors.

He said that staff were asked then to obtain advice from a third-party consultant and report back by the first quarter of 2019.

“Since that time, no report analyzing this issue has come to council. It is widely understood that the report is complete and that a third-party consultant was retained. This motion restates council’s desire to review and debate the contents of the report and staff recommendations that accompany it,” he said.

Toronto city councillors currently earn an annual salary of $133,776.24, with their compensation level automatically indexed to inflation on a yearly basis.

But in some cities outside of Toronto, councillors can make much more than that by simultaneously sitting on regional council’s or other boards.

For example, in Mississauga, councillors earn $94,704 a year but can make an additional $60,012.25 by also sitting on Peel Regional Council.

Members of Toronto City Council, meanwhile, do not receive additional compensation for sitting on agencies, boards, commissions and corporations.

Mayor Olivia Chow was asked about Pasternak’s motion during an unrelated news conference on Friday morning, but said that she had not yet had a chance to review it and will reserve judgement.

“We will see. I don’t know,” she said when asked whether councillors should get a pay hike. “Let’s look at what (Pasternak) is proposing and let me talk to some other councillors.”

Pasternak’s motion has been seconded by Coun. Chris Moise. Because it is a member motion, two-thirds of city council have to vote in favour in order for it to be added to next week’s agenda.

Chow’s salary for 2024 is set at $225,304.04.