Another beluga whale dies at Marineland, Ontario says water quality is 'acceptable'
Three weeks after the death of another beluga whale at Marineland, the Ontario government is speaking publicly about its ongoing investigation of the park, saying water troubles are under control after a recent investment.
The province's chief animal welfare inspector told The Canadian Press that to her understanding, marine mammal deaths at the tourist destination in Niagara Falls, Ont., have not been related to water quality.
That's despite the fact the water did not meet the standard of care until recently, Melanie Milczynski said in a rare interview.
She offered the first glimpse inside the government's four-year-long probe of Marineland, the only place in Canada where whales are still in captivity.
Five belugas have died at the park in the last year and 17 have died since late 2019, government records show. Three other belugas sold to a Connecticut aquarium in 2021 have since died.
Kiska, the country's last remaining killer whale in captivity, died in April 2023. One dolphin, one harbour seal, one grey seal, two sea lions and two Magellanic penguins have also died at the park in the past five years.
The most recent whale death has prompted renewed calls from opposition politicians for the province to explain what is happening, with the leader of the Ontario NDP saying the park should be shut down entirely.
Marineland did not answer questions about the animal deaths, and instead twice responded to recent queries with accusations that journalism published by The Canadian Press was driven by its reporter's "personal animal rights beliefs and activism."
The park has previously said that the animal deaths are part of the cycle of life, and defended its treatment of the animals. It has also said that water has nothing to do with the deaths.
The province's "proactive team" of inspectors, which is a specialized unit of 10 inspectors that examine zoos and aquariums, test Marineland's water weekly, Milczynski said.
They have visited the park 205 times since the province took over animal welfare enforcement from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in 2020, she said.
She said Marineland also tests its water regularly and the results match those of the government, which show a "significant improvement" in quality.
Milczynski said that at one point in time, the park did not meet the standards for water quality. She did not specify when that was.
In 2020, Animal Welfare Services launched an investigation into the park. The following year, it declared that all marine mammals in the park were in distress due to poor water quality and ordered Marineland to fix the issue. Marineland appealed the order while denying its animals were in distress, but later dropped that appeal.
Milczynski said she does not know what the rationale behind that order was at the time, but the marine mammal deaths do not appear to be related to the water problems at the park.
"From the information that I was given, I don't believe so," said Milczynski, who became chief animal welfare inspector in March.
She said "the standards are being met" when it comes to water quality.
"It really is a full time job to monitor the quality of water in a drinking water system that the municipality provides, in a swimming pool that's open to the public and then similarly with the facilities that are at Marineland," Milczynski said.
"They've invested in some significant technology that will help them do that, and we've been working with them and learning from them what that technology does. And because of that it's within the acceptable limits, but because it's a new system, we want to have the confidence that the system is going to do what it's supposed to do every day."
The Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees the animal welfare inspectorate, said 32 orders have been issued since 2020, and four of them are currently open.
An order related to water quality, or "life support systems" as Milczynski called it, remains open.
A second open order calls for proper record-keeping on "the treatment" of marine mammals, which the park is working on, Milczynski said.
She said Marineland knows the cause of death of the animals but the province is not at liberty to discuss its findings.
Asked for details about what caused the most recent deaths, Marineland said it would no longer communicate with a reporter from The Canadian Press.
"A fair disclosure of your personal animal rights beliefs and activism is entirely lacking from your stories," the park said in an email.
"You have consistently displayed an inability to professionally 'report,' instead advancing inferences and false allegations in aid of your personal views. You have consistently failed to report known facts or make necessary inquiries if doing so does not advance your 'position.' This may be effective for your 'purposes,' but it leaves the public misinformed and uninformed. It is not reporting."
The park went on to suggest that questions from The Canadian Press "appear to relate solely to ticking a 'box' to say you inquired."
"We do not expect you will print any of this," it said.
In March, Marineland responded to questions about the deaths of two belugas that month. They said both died due to stomach torsion and it was "not possible to operate on beluga whales to correct that issue."
"Because Marineland's population of whales is the largest in the world, greater than all in North America, health issues typical to the population happen here," said a written statement from Marineland at the time.
"All the whales are under constant weekly supervision and oversight by the government regulator and cared for daily by in-house vets and numerous external consultants. The reality is that all animals eventually die from one cause or another whether in the wild or captivity."
News of the latest beluga death prompted calls from opposition leaders and animal rights activists for the province to do more at the park.
"It's disgraceful. They should have shut this place down years ago," said New Democrat Leader Marit Stiles.
"I think the government should be taking action and I can assure everyone that if — when — we form government, we will."
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said the government needs to be held accountable.
"This is a constant theme with this provincial government that there is no accountability because there is no transparency in anything they do," Crombie said.
"Let's have some transparency. What is the plan to ensure these beautiful mammals are being cared for properly and that they're not dying?"
In the summer of 2023, a Canadian Press reporter and photographer visited Marineland. Staff said there were 37 belugas in the park at the time. Shortly after the visit, Marineland banned the reporter from its property.
After the deaths over the past year, it is believed that 32 belugas remain. Drone footage shot by advocacy group UrgentSeas showed 32 belugas at the park in mid-October.
Recent footage the organization published on social media shows one of the whales being transported by a crane and rejecting fish from a trainer.
"As soon as you need to start physically intervening to feed the animal, the situation is dire," said the group's co-founder Phil Demers, a former trainer at the park. He said he believes the whale is ill.
Marineland said in early 2023 that it was looking for a new owner, and has not said what it will do with the remaining animals once the park is sold. This past summer, the park was open for just two months, instead of a usual five-month run, with few animals on display.
Owner Marie Holer died last month. At the time, the park said a succession plan had been put in place, but it did not offer details.
Ontario has plans to turn the Niagara region into a "Las Vegas of the north." The provincial tourism minister has said the park is not necessarily part of its vision.
"Whatever it is the government is doing there now, it's not working," said Demers.
"Are they just waiting for all the whales to die?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's permanent employees earning more, according to latest jobs data
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
N.S. school apologizes for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Time limits meant to speed up justice have halted hundreds of criminal cases in Canada
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
Oven to be removed from Halifax store where employee died: Walmart
Walmart says a large bakery oven will be removed from the Halifax store where an employee died last month.
Prince William calls past year 'incredibly tough'
Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
Another beluga whale dies at Marineland, Ontario says water quality is 'acceptable'
Three weeks after the death of another beluga whale at Marineland, the Ontario government is speaking publicly about its ongoing investigation of the park, saying water troubles are under control after a recent investment.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
-
SAQ prices are going up in February
The SAQ says it will be increasing its prices this winter.
-
Garbage pick-up moves to every 3 weeks in Saint-Lambert
The City of Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore is warning that 'major changes' are coming to its garbage and recycling collection services starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Ottawa
-
Algonquin College projecting $32M deficit due to new rules for international students
President and CEO Claude Brulé says international enrolment will be short nearly 2,400 incoming students, and the college will be forced to make "difficult budgetary decisions now" to deal with the funding shortfall.
-
City of Ottawa identifies sites for sprung structures in Knoxdale-Merivale, Kanata South
City of Ottawa staff have selected two sites for the sprung structures that would be built to house and support asylum seekers.
-
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
Thirty-five truck loads of garbage were removed from the area of Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end, after the growing pile of trash became an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
Northern Ontario
-
President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff, first woman in the post
President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.
-
Elliot Lake man charged with harassing neighbour in 'road rage' incident
A northern Ontario man is charged with criminal harassment due to threatening conduct toward a neighbour in Elliot Lake following an alleged 'road rage' incident.
-
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
London
-
St. Thomas crash sends two people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas Friday morning sent two people to hospital with minor injuries. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line.
-
Middlesex resident scammed out of $200,000 last month, here's how you can protect yourself from fraud
If you think you’re safe from fraud, you’re likely wrong. Scammers use a variety of tactics, and target people of all ages and demographics. They use a variety of tactics like phishing emails, phone calls, text messages and more.
-
Fatal crash reported in Lambton County, one person dead
Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Aberarder Line, west of Oil Heritage Road.
Windsor
-
Canada's permanent employees earning more, according to latest jobs data
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
-
'It doesn't make any sense': Copper wire thieves targeting small business rooftops
A number of small business owners along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor are frustrated after a recent string of copper wire thefts.
-
Ont. bike lane bill not worrying Windsor infrastructure head
Ontario’s proposed legislation to require provincial approval for bike lane projects that takeover a lane of car traffic doesn’t have the alarm bells ringing at Windsor City Hall.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
-
Barrie remembers its veterans on Remembrance Day
Barrie to honour veterans during Remembrance Day parade November 11.
-
Midland mayor wants a voice at the big cities' table
Midland Mayor Bill Gordon has penned a letter to the province about the homelessness problem.
Winnipeg
-
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
-
Serious assault prompts Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s St. James area Thursday night has prompted road closures in the area.
-
Manitoba changing requirements for teacher certification
The Province of Manitoba is changing the credit requirements for early and middle year teacher certification.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school apologizes for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Macdonald Bridge reopens in Dartmouth, N.S. after overnight closure, damaged crane now stable
The Macdonald Bridge has reopened after it was closed overnight due to a nearby damaged crane at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged for allegedly providing false information
Halifax Regional Police has charged a third adult for allegedly providing false information in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in April.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
'I feel empty': Transgender skier worries Alberta bill would ban her from competing
Allison Hadley says she has been having a hard time focusing on training for an upcoming cross-country skiing competition.
-
'We're all really scared': Holyrood fire is 3rd new build to burn down over past week
Firefighters were called to another fire at a home under construction early Thursday morning – the third in the past seven days.
-
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the chief executive officer and entire board of directors of Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Crown corporation that manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets.
Calgary
-
CFL to make announcement at Calgary's McMahon Stadium
The commissioner of the Canadian Football League is in Calgary on Friday, set to make a major announcement at McMahon Stadium.
-
Inglewood pool buoyed by support rally at city hall
A community-led rally will be held at city hall on Friday afternoon to show support for the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.
-
Pedestrian struck by freight train in southwest Calgary
A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.
Regina
-
One person killed, two hurt in Moose Jaw single-vehicle crash, SIRT investigating
Police in Moose Jaw say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a single vehicle rollover later Thursday night.
-
Sturgis, Sask. student wins national award for Remembrance Day poem
A Grade 12 student from the town of Sturgis has been recognized nationally for a poem he wrote in honor of Remembrance Day.
-
Here's the only IMAX theatre in Canada that will be screening 'Interstellar' on its 10th anniversary
The Saskatchewan Science Centre's Kramer IMAX Theatre will be the only screen in Canada participating in the re-release of Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar.'
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Saskatchewan powwow dancer offers $500 reward for stolen regalia
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Don Atchison...again
It’s been eight years since Don Atchison’s 13-year run as mayor of Saskatoon ended, but the longest serving mayor in the city’s history is as passionate as ever, and he wants another crack at the job.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver was ordered to build 1,405 affordable rentals over the past year. Only 313 were completed.
Vancouver fell short of meeting the province's housing targets for the last year, mostly due to a failure to meet the goal for affordable rentals, according to a report coming to city council.
-
B.C. city councillors asked to resign after remarks claiming homeless 'don't want to work'
Two city councillors in Port Coquitlam, B.C., are facing calls to resign following comments they made referring to homeless people as 'people who don't want to work' and describing a local shelter as a 'government-funded crack house.'
-
John Rustad says 2nd Trump administration could bring benefits to B.C.
On the heels of president-elect Donald Trump's resounding win this week, B.C. Conservative Leader john Rustad says the incoming U.S. government could be positive for British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
-
You can now own your own little piece of Duncan's iconic Big Stick
Inside Maxwell’s Auto Centre in Mill Bay is man who has his work cut out for him.
-
John Rustad says 2nd Trump administration could bring benefits to B.C.
On the heels of president-elect Donald Trump's resounding win this week, B.C. Conservative Leader john Rustad says the incoming U.S. government could be positive for British Columbia.