Man accused of trafficking two women throughout GTA, police believe there may be more victims

Marcus Moses, 37, is shown in this handout photo. Moses is facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Peel Regional Police) Marcus Moses, 37, is shown in this handout photo. Moses is facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Peel Regional Police)
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the trafficking of two women “throughout the Golden Horseshoe area” and police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Peel and Halton police began a joint investigation last month after becoming aware of two women, who were unknown to each other, who were being sexually trafficked.

Police say that the suspect “exercised control” over aspects of the women’s lives “while profiting financially from it.”

Following an investigation, it was determined that the suspect was residing in Niagara Region and two search warrants were ultimately executed at residences in the Town of Thorold.

Police say that during the search warrants officers seized a loaded firearm, a large amount of ammunition, a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say that they also seized the suspect’s vehicle under asset forfeiture laws because “it was used in the commission of human trafficking offences.”

“This investigation was a great example of the partnerships and collaboration maintained across the province to solve human trafficking cases,” a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Friday notes. “Investigators in Specialized Enforcement Bureau Vice unit believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Golden Horseshoe and are encouraging them to contact police.”

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Marcus Moses.

Moses is facing 26 criminal charges, including two counts of trafficking in persons.

Police say that while he resided in Thorold, he did have community ties in Peel Region.

Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

