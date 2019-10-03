

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three teenagers facing charges in a sexual assault scandal at St. Michael’s College School last year have pleaded guilty.

The teens pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon on Thursday morning inside a Toronto courtroom.

One of the three teenagers also pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

Sentencing in the case is expected to take place on Nov. 14.

This is a developing story. More details to come…