Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael's sex assault scandal
St. Michael's College School is shown in Toronto on Thursday, November 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:35AM EDT
Three teenagers facing charges in a sexual assault scandal at St. Michael’s College School last year have pleaded guilty.
The teens pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon on Thursday morning inside a Toronto courtroom.
One of the three teenagers also pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.
Sentencing in the case is expected to take place on Nov. 14.
This is a developing story. More details to come…