

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that they are investigating an alleged assault involving students at St. Michael’s College School.

News of the police investigation comes after the principal of the school issued a letter to parents earlier on Wednesday, notifying them about “two very serious incidents that recently occurred on campus.”

The letter did not provide details about the incidents themselves but said the “nature of student conduct in each case is injurious to the moral tone of the school and the well-being of our students.”

The letter said administration at the school was notified about the incidents on Monday and immediately notified police while also launching an internal investigation.

In a subsequent statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the school confirmed that “swift and decisive disciplinary action” was undertaken as a result of the internal investigation, including expulsions.

Detectives from 13 Division continue to investigate.

More to come…