

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two weeks after they gathered to celebrate the wedding of 30-year-old Anam Laiq, her family was forced to reunite again, this time to mourn her untimely and tragic death.

Laiq and her husband, Mandeep Singh, were on their way home from visiting family on Oct. 21 when they were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road in Brampton.

Laiq died almost instantly. Singh shattered both his legs and needed to be extricated from the wreckage.

He remains in hospital, where he’s since undergone five surgeries.

The couple was supposed to be on their honeymoon this week.

“Anyone who knows her knows how beautiful and happy and full of life she was,” Nausheem Laiq, the victim’s eldest sister, said through tears at a vigil on Sunday night.

”This wasn’t supposed to happen… but it did.”

The driver of the second vehicle reportedly fled from the crash scene but turned himself in at a police station two days later.

Walid Wakeel, of Nobleton, Ont., is facing four charges, including criminal negligence causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing death.

The distraught family said they are struggling to come to terms with the situation.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” Nausheem Laiq said.

“Why the person who is responsible for this is walking freely on bail for the choices that he made?”

The vigil brought out dozens of people from the community who offered support to the grieving family.

Brampton East MP Raj Grewal was among them.

“To our brother Mandeep,” he said as he addressed the crowd, “our prayers are with him and the unimaginable pain he’s going through right now… having lost the love of his life.”

Laiq’s father tried to offer the crowd a sense of peace.

“The best we can do is request that she go to heaven,” Najim Laiq said.

“I request all of you guys, please do not cry. I’m holding myself.”

Despite the plea, many could not hold back their tears.

“She was a sister, a daughter, a wife, an aunt and a friend to many… a confidante… the list goes on and on,” Nausheem Laiq said, her voice choked with emotion.

“Our hearts are in a million pieces right now, but I know she’s in a peaceful place, she’s in a better place and the love and support that we’ve seen over the last week is overwhelming.”