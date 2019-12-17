TORONTO -- A teenage bystander was transported to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting in North York Monday night.

Police said that they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was later transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that at the time of the shooting a black vehicle was seen travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue West and the occupants began firing.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Jane St + Sheppard Av

- 4 or 5 shots heard

- Occupants in a black car shooting at man

- Reports that a bystander is struck

- Bystander is a teenage boy

- Officers o/s

- Shell casing located

- Have located victim

- Injuries not life threatening#GO2425488

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 17, 2019

Witnesses say that an adult male was then seen fleeing north between an apartment building and a strip mall.

Residents of the area say they are frustrated by the violence and fear that other young children could be at risk.

“It’s too close to home, you know. With a lot of kids around here, it’s really scary,” area resident Warren told CP24 the next morning.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Vanessa, another resident, said.

“I have a 13-year-old daughter and she walks home after dance at night time and I feel like the shooting—everything needs to stop. Everyone needs to go find a job. Better their lives and better their future, because killing people isn’t going to make anything better, it’s just making everything worse,” she added.

Police have not released suspect details and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.