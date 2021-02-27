TORONTO -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 69-year-old mother in a park in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Officers were called to King's Mill Park around 10:45 a.m. after a woman called them for help because "she was in crisis."

Police located the woman with significant injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

On Saturday, police identified the woman as 69-year-old Kathleen Hatcher, of Toronto.

The cause of her death is unknown. A post mortem is scheduled today.

When speaking to the media on Friday, Duty Insp. Andy Singh said he believes the incident occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. when the woman was walking on one of the trails.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, police said Toronto resident Colin Hatcher was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are still at the scene today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Hatcher remembered by friends as happy, caring and an 'excellent quilter'

Those who knew Kathleen Hatcher said they are remembering her as talented quilter who will be missed.

“It’s just so horribly sad,” said Karen Copper, president of the Etobicoke Quilters’ Guild, who first met Hatcher in 2005.

“Anytime somebody is killed in unfortunate circumstances, it’s terrible. But when you find out it’s someone who know, it’s really sad,” she said.

Copper described the 69-year-old as a soft spoken, thoughtful and caring person.

She said Hatcher had been a quilting teacher, and a member of the group for decades and will be missed by its approximately 140 members.

“She was a really excellent quilter. Just an eye for colour,” said Cooper, adding that she took traditional patterns and then used colours in different ways that other people hadn’t thought of.

Maria is a painter and Hatcher’s neighbour. She talked with Hatcher about creative ideas and art over the last five years.

“It’s despicable. It’s horrible to realize that person is not there anymore,” Maria, who did not want to provide her last name, told CTV news Toronto.

Maria said that in addition to being a quilter, Hatcher was also a writer and a grandmother who was always excited to talk about her grandchild.

“She was very optimistic and very happy, like a superbly happy person. She used to share her travel stories with me, the highlights,” Maria said while wearing her favourite mask, one of two made by Hatcher and given to her as a gift.

Hatcher retired last December, working most recently as an Assessor for the Essential Skills Upgrading Program at the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Adult Learning Centre.

In a statement issued to CP24 on Saturday, the TDSB said Hatcher was “an extraordinary person who was wonderful with learners and colleagues and will be dearly missed.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to Kathleen’s loved ones and former co-workers following her tragic passing,” a spokesperson for the TDSB said.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell