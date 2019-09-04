Son charged with murder after death of elderly mom
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 7:55AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:50AM EDT
Police say a 52-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 88-year-old mother.
Peel Regional Police say they received a call from a home on Shelby Crescent on Tuesday evening.
They say the victim had been attacked with a weapon and was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police block off the home after an 88-year-old woman died. (CTV News Toronto)
She later died from blunt-force injuries, and the suspect surrendered to police at a local precinct.
Police say the accused is due in court today to face the murder charge.
They're asking anyone with information to contact them.